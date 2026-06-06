Why It's Okay To Buy This Large Kitchen Appliance Used

There are some kitchen appliances that are okay to buy (or simply receive) used, like microwaves, stand mixers, and air fryers. You might want to approach larger appliances with caution, though, like dishwashers, which have a lot of interior parts that can break down — and when they do, it can be an expensive fix. There is one larger kitchen appliance that can make a good purchase if bought used, as long as you do your due diligence before handing over your hard-earned cash. You might find a secondhand refrigerator that fits the bill, and it could not only save you hundreds of dollars, but also last more than a decade without requiring a tune-up of any sort.

That's because, while it is true that today's large appliances don't always have the longevity of yesteryear's, the discrepancy between the two isn't quite as large as you might think (or as word of mouth might have you believe). Except, perhaps, for the fanciest, most high-tech models, most refrigerators are built to last the aforementioned 10 years, if not more. It's also rare for them to require any outsourced maintenance or repairs, which makes them an affordable option for those looking to avoid financing, and an exceptionally good choice to buy used. And even if you purchase the fridge toward the back end of its lifespan, you can likely account for that by negotiating the final price.