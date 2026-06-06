Why It's Okay To Buy This Large Kitchen Appliance Used
There are some kitchen appliances that are okay to buy (or simply receive) used, like microwaves, stand mixers, and air fryers. You might want to approach larger appliances with caution, though, like dishwashers, which have a lot of interior parts that can break down — and when they do, it can be an expensive fix. There is one larger kitchen appliance that can make a good purchase if bought used, as long as you do your due diligence before handing over your hard-earned cash. You might find a secondhand refrigerator that fits the bill, and it could not only save you hundreds of dollars, but also last more than a decade without requiring a tune-up of any sort.
That's because, while it is true that today's large appliances don't always have the longevity of yesteryear's, the discrepancy between the two isn't quite as large as you might think (or as word of mouth might have you believe). Except, perhaps, for the fanciest, most high-tech models, most refrigerators are built to last the aforementioned 10 years, if not more. It's also rare for them to require any outsourced maintenance or repairs, which makes them an affordable option for those looking to avoid financing, and an exceptionally good choice to buy used. And even if you purchase the fridge toward the back end of its lifespan, you can likely account for that by negotiating the final price.
Tips for buying a used refrigerator
It might seem daunting to find a gem of a used refrigerator when you could just head to Lowe's or Home Depot and buy new, but do you really want to pay new-fridge prices? We thought not. For starters, you may want to approach platforms like Facebook Marketplace with caution, as they can be unreliable. This isn't to say that you can't find a good deal on a great fridge through online marketplaces, but if you do see something that looks too good to be true, you'll want to approach it with the utmost skepticism. Above all, make sure you aren't buying a poorly rated refrigerator brand just because the price is incredibly low or the exterior looks modern and sleek.
Instead, Google to see if there is a used appliance store in your area, because if there is — jackpot. These retailers typically sell refrigerators that have received maintenance, meaning they have been inspected, repaired if needed, and cleaned up. They also often come with a limited warranty or even a small return window.
But don't be lulled into a false sense of security just because you're purchasing from a used appliance store. You should still ask a few pointed questions, particularly about the refrigerator's age and current performance. You can also use your senses to gauge its aesthetic condition and smell. And you should come prepared with measurements for the space where it will need to fit, the direction the door opens, and — if you care — how it will fit into your kitchen's overall look.