How Do McDonald's McMuffins Differ In The US And Mexico?
Looking for a quick, delicious, and affordable breakfast? McDonald's may be known for its many burgers, but its McMuffins have got you covered. The chain didn't always serve breakfast, but that changed in 1975 when the McMuffin officially launched nationwide — and the rest, as the say, is history. Today, the Golden Arches boasts over 38,000 locations across more than 100 countries, and one of its most famous quirks is just how differently the menu can look depending on where you land. Even just south of the border in Mexico, you'll still find a McMuffin on the menu, but several details, from the ingredients to the nutritional profile, place it in a league of its own.
No matter where in the world you find yourself, the McMuffin sticks to a few core components. The ingredients may differ from country to country, but you'll always find them sandwiched between a warm, toasted, and buttery English muffin, built on the same basic foundation of cheese, eggs, and a protein source. What sets them apart, however, is how international McDonald's locations frequently tailor the menu to suit local tastes. Sometimes that means small tweaks to a classic, like regional spins on the Filet-O-Fish. Other times, it means an entirely new and exclusive product altogether. The Mexican McMuffin falls into that latter category, swapping out certain ingredients for classic Mexican flavors like a spicy omelet and refried beans.
While the U.S. and Mexican McMuffin might look similar on the surface, their nutritional profiles tell a different story. Protein has become a major selling point for consumers these days, and for anyone chasing their protein targets by protein maxxing, the Mexican McMuffin comes out ahead, packing in significantly more than its U.S. counterpart.
The U.S. McMuffin was the original one
Before many countries, including Mexico, had opened their first McDonald's, U.S. locations were already whipping up new and exciting products. Like many of chain's most iconic menu items, from the Filet-O-Fish to the Big Mac, the McMuffin was invented by one of its own franchisees.
Herb Peterson, who ran a location in Santa Barbara, California, dreamed up the breakfast sandwich in 1971. It was something of a happy accident, as Peterson had originally set out to made eggs Benedict, but after a few ingredients swaps, the McMuffin as we know it was born. It would take a few more years for the sandwich to go nationwide, with McDonald's rolling out its first full breakfast menu in 1979, with the McMuffin quickly becoming its signature morning offering.
The beauty of the McMuffin lies in its simplicity: eggs, Canadian bacon, and American cheese, sandwiched between a generously buttered English muffin. Unlike your standard American bacon, Canadian bacon is used as its typically cut into round medallions rather than crispy slices, fitting neatly into the sandwich. It comes at a great price too, averaging around $4.49. U.S. menus also feature plenty of variations on the standard offerining, including the Sausage McMuffin (a sausage patty and cheese) and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg (self-explanatory), along with regional variations like the Steak, Egg, and Cheese McMuffin, known to be sold at Chicago locations.
The Mexican McMuffin is loaded with bold flavors
By the time McDonald's first opened its doors in Mexico in 1985, the breakfast menu had already been long established. A browse of the morning lineup reveals plenty of familiar items, including a Sausage and Egg McMuffin (which you can also double up), but it's the McMuffin a la Mexicana that truly caught out attention.
If the U.S. Egg McMuffin is a study in simplicity, this is the opposite. While it keeps the standard English muffin and a slice of melty cheese, the sandwich puts its own spin on several of the U.S. version's ingredients: standard bacon slices stand in for lean Canadian bacon, and a Mexican-style omelet replaces the fried egg. Which the McDonald's website doesn't state exactly what's in the omelet, from the images of the product and typical ingredients, we can infer it likely contains a mix of bell peppers, tomato, and onions. The Mexican McMuffin also introduces entirely new ingredients, adding refried beans into the mix too. For those looking to amp up the heat, you can also drizzle in some spicy jalapeño sauce.
The McMuffin a la Mexicana also comes at a much better price point than its U.S. counterpart. The McTrío Mexican McMuffin meal, which bundles the McMuffin with a hash brown and a hot or cold drink, will set you back just $69 Mexican Pesos (roughly $3.94) — that's three items for less than the price of a single McMuffin in the U.S. Despite the lower cost, it packs more protein than the American version, with 24 grams to the original's 17. That boost likely comes down to the addition of the refried beans, which are an excellent source of plant-based protein.