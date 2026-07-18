How Do McDonald's McMuffins Differ In The US And Mexico?

Looking for a quick, delicious, and affordable breakfast? McDonald's may be known for its many burgers, but its McMuffins have got you covered. The chain didn't always serve breakfast, but that changed in 1975 when the McMuffin officially launched nationwide — and the rest, as the say, is history. Today, the Golden Arches boasts over 38,000 locations across more than 100 countries, and one of its most famous quirks is just how differently the menu can look depending on where you land. Even just south of the border in Mexico, you'll still find a McMuffin on the menu, but several details, from the ingredients to the nutritional profile, place it in a league of its own.

No matter where in the world you find yourself, the McMuffin sticks to a few core components. The ingredients may differ from country to country, but you'll always find them sandwiched between a warm, toasted, and buttery English muffin, built on the same basic foundation of cheese, eggs, and a protein source. What sets them apart, however, is how international McDonald's locations frequently tailor the menu to suit local tastes. Sometimes that means small tweaks to a classic, like regional spins on the Filet-O-Fish. Other times, it means an entirely new and exclusive product altogether. The Mexican McMuffin falls into that latter category, swapping out certain ingredients for classic Mexican flavors like a spicy omelet and refried beans.

While the U.S. and Mexican McMuffin might look similar on the surface, their nutritional profiles tell a different story. Protein has become a major selling point for consumers these days, and for anyone chasing their protein targets by protein maxxing, the Mexican McMuffin comes out ahead, packing in significantly more than its U.S. counterpart.