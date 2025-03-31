How Many Locations Does McDonald's Have Around The World?

Of course, McDonald's can't truly be everywhere. The restaurant has yet to open franchises in over 100 countries, for a variety of different reasons. In some cases, a nation may lack the sufficient infrastructure to support a fast food chain. On the other hand, there are some places where the company is simply wary of wading into politically unstable territory. This explains why you won't be ordering a Big Mac in Syria or Palestine. As of 2025, you also won't find any McDonald's locations in nations like Nigeria, Ethiopia, or Bangladesh, per World Population Review.

Italy has quite a few McDonald's locations (you can even get tiramisu in Rome), but the independent micronation within it, Vatican City, has none, likely because the incredibly small city-state is run by the Catholic Church. Cuba has a single McDonald's located at the U.S. military base on Guantanamo Bay – however, the country itself does not, likely due to the embargo the U.S. imposed on Cuba since the Cold War. That hasn't stopped McDonald's from trying to get a foothold on the island nation, though, with attempts to open new restaurants once in the 1980s, and again in the 2000s.

In at least one case, the corporation has been flat-out banned from doing business. Bermuda outlawed all international fast food chains in the country in 1977, and even criminalized the opening of foreign franchises 20 years later. But sometimes, McDonald's has cut and run of its own volition. In spring 2022, the company completely pulled out of Russia after 30 years of operation, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.