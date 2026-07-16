9 Grocery Budgeting Apps That Are Actually Useful

Food waste has a huge impact on your wallet. You may not even realize how much money you're throwing away each week in leftover, unused ingredients, like that quarter of an onion or half bag of spinach in your produce drawer. Creating a meal plan can help you save money by showing you the exact quantities you need to buy for the week, and few apps do it better than Mealime.

In the Mealime app, you can select all your meals for the week from its database of recipes. There is even a "budget friendly" recipe section with meals that add about $3 per serving to your grocery bill. Once you create your weekly meal plan, the app combines the quantities of ingredients from all the meals into your grocery list so you only buy the amount you need. Once you're ready to shop, you can take the list to the store and mark everything off as you buy it, or use the app's built in "Shop Online" feature to select your favorite participating store. You can see prices, and, in some cases, even checkout for delivery or pickup.

When it's time to cook, you can easily access your meal plan for the week and follow each preparation step in the app. You'll need to upgrade to Pro for access to some of the recipes, but at $2.99 per month, it's cheaper than the food you've been throwing away.