How Dynamic Pricing Impacts Your Grocery Bill

Dynamic pricing in grocery stores is currently being driven by artificial intelligence, or AI. Many of your food purchases these days are traceable — if you're not outright buying your groceries online, then you're at least using a credit card for many of these types of transactions. Either way, AI can be used to scan and analyze all that data you've so helpfully generated, drawing conclusions about your demographic information, plus buying and browsing patterns, and most crucially, how much you might be willing to pay for something.

If you're thinking you want nothing to do with this and would like to opt out as best you can, you're not alone. The very best way to avoid interacting with AI while grocery shopping is to head inside the stores and pay with cash at the checkout whenever possible. Cash is untraceable and generates no data about your shopping habits, and so long as it's accepted, it will be your best defense against dynamic pricing.

However, for those who have grown fond of using their debit card or grocery shopping online (the latter can be a good way to actually help you save money), there are still actions you can take to mitigate your digital footprint. Clearing the cookies and cache on your browser will purge the grocery website's data about you; it'll be like you were never there before. You can also shop using your browser's incognito feature, which doesn't allow the websites you've visited to retain any of the data you may have generated.