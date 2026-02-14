Inflation Is Bringing These 8 Old-School Groceries Back In Style
Lining up fliers to compare the cost of milk and eggs at Costco to the cost of them at Aldi has become a reality for many Americans amid ongoing inflation (though you can insert your own grocery stores into the comparison). Shoppers are being forced to make cuts to their usual grocery trips, often stopping at multiple stores to find the best bargains.
People are reaching for their calculators, making household cuts, and prioritizing budget-friendly items. Many of those budget-friendly items are pretty old-school. Thanks to their long shelf life, convenience, and nutritional value, these staples are finding their way back into kitchen cupboards and fridges. Younger generations are now adopting similar shopping habits to those of their parents and grandparents as prices continue to rise. The next time you head to the grocery store, consider giving these old-school items a second chance. They may just save you a few dollars. And don't we all want that?
Spam and canned meats are making a comeback
Spam is a versatile meat for any meal of the day. Mix it into scrambled eggs for breakfast, layer it in between bread at lunch, and serve it alongside mashed potatoes for dinner. With its long shelf life and lower price point compared to fresh cut deli meats, Spam offers an affordable alternative to pricier proteins like chicken and beef, which don't last as long in the refrigerator.
At major United States retailers like Walmart, a can of Spam typically costs between $3.50 and $5, serving as a budget-friendly source of protein. It's even frequently on-sale in stores. Through social media, the "miracle meat" is additionally being introduced to a younger audience turning what was once a meat used for soldiers overseas at war, into a viral ingredient featured in new recipes. Though, Hawaiian locals will laugh at its more popular resurgence, because many of them have praised the benefits of Spam for generations and eaten it regularly.
Dried beans are a good source of protein
From black beans mixed with rice to cannellini beans served as a salad topping, there is an abundance of beans to choose from and incorporate into your weekly meals. Buying dried beans in bulk and storing them in bins makes them ready to use whenever you need for your favorite crockpot chili recipe or family Taco Tuesday night. Looking for a more creative recipe? Beans can be added to hamburgers, dips, and even brownies. Just be sure to set aside extra time, as dried beans typically take longer to cook than canned varieties — though with inflation in mind, they are more economical.
Beans are a reliable source of protein and an easy substitute for meat while being naturally vegan. Curious about their nutritional value? Though it differs bean to bean, they are generally lower in fat than chicken and higher in fiber. This versatile ingredient helps diversify diets while serving as a more affordable protein alternative, ultimately making the run to the grocery store better.
Canned soup lasts on your shelf for longer
Rather than bringing out the cutting board to dice onions and chop carrots and celery to add to your homemade soup broth, shoppers are turning their shopping carts away from the produce section and towards the soup aisle. A pantry staple, canned soup can make a hearty lunch or dinner without the time commitment of preparing every ingredient from scratch for chicken noodle soup. Although a can of soup is not as nutritious as buying the ingredients to whip up a pot of Italian wedding soup, many canned soups are priced as low as $1, which is much less than the buying individual ingredients. With choices ranging from broths to cream-based soups, they can also add flavor and enhance a variety of dishes.
Even younger consumers are reaching for classic brands like Campbell's for the convenience and price point. Plus, it's always there when you need it in a pinch.
Boxed food sales are soaring, like Hamburger Helper
Cooking from scratch might not always be an option for every shopper. Instead of reaching for the ground beef, macaroni, and creamy cheese sauce, snag a box of Hamburger Helper. It's available in flavors ranging from stroganoff, to four cheese lasagna, and crunchy taco for a fast and easy meal solution. Each box includes everything you need to add to ground beef and have dinner ready within 20 to 30 minutes. The meal at a cheap price point serves a large family for less while providing leftovers as many shoppers are looking to stretch their meals further.
The brand has even expanded into microwavable cups and breakfast options, truly making it an on-the-go meal. With a wide variety of flavors, it also offers flexibility, allowing cooks to add additional spices, vegetables, and cheeses to enhance their favorite dishes.
Condensed milk supports all baking uses
Condensed milk was originally created as a shelf-stable dairy product that could be easily transported to remote locations, including during the Civil War. It later grew in popularity through its use in baking, becoming a staple ingredient in cookies, cakes, and other desserts. As the demand for bakery products and desserts continues to rise, condensed milk has found a new use in everything from brownies to alcoholic beverages like coquitos. It is also a popular coffee addition, making a sweet and rich creamer.
With fresh dairy products having an extremely limited shelf life, shoppers are increasingly looking for long-lasting pantry items. Condensed milk's affordability and versatility makes it an easy choice for shoppers, allowing folks to swap out expensive gallons of milk for multiple lower-cost cans of condensed milk.
Oats are an affordable breakfast
With the rising prices of eggs and fresh produce, even simple breakfast dishes quickly add up. Oats offer a budget-friendly solution. Whole, rolled, or steel cut oats can be used to make classic oatmeal in the mornings. They can added to yogurt parfaits, baked into grab-and-go muffins, or even blended into fruit smoothies (which you can even prep ahead of time). Buying oats in bulk also allows shoppers to save money while creating multiple meals for the week.
Beyond affordability, oats are packed with nutrients. They serve as a source of fiber and help support heart health and improve digestion. Oats make the ideal breakfast ingredient to start the day off with energy (and a few more cents saved in your pocket).
Bouillon cubes make a quick stock
Not only do bullion cubes offer a fast shortcut to make broth or stock, but they add flavor and umami to the dishes being cooked. In addition to soups, bouillon cubes have alternative uses in sauces, and can even be grated like salt to be added to foods like popcorn for a flavor boost.
The non-perishable pantry staple item is making its way back to peoples' carts. It also takes up minimal space in your pantry, which is always a bonus. Packed with spices, enjoy the flavors that bouillon cubes enhance in your broth — something that traditional bone broth does not always provide. These flavors bring a sense of nostalgia to any meal they're added to.
Pickled vegetables preserve seasonal crops
As the summer garden begins to slowly fade and fewer vegetables make their way off the vines, it's easy to wonder what to do with extra produce. If you have a stash of cucumbers or beets lying around, do not throw them away. They can be preserved and enjoyed at a later date. Save money by preserving seasonal produce and making pickled vegetables yourself.
The traditional practice not only creates tasty vegetables for cooking, but can provide joy as a rewarding hobby to be shared with family and friends. Old-school preservation methods are even going viral online. So save a bit of money and (safely) pickle your veggies yourself, post it to join the trend, and try not to let inflation get you down.