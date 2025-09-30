Does Creating A Meal Plan Actually Save Money On Increasing Grocery Bills? Here's What To Know

In this inflation-plagued time, there are various ways consumers can help keep their food costs down. Patronizing supermarkets like Market Basket and Aldi that have cheaper groceries — and avoiding the most expensive grocery store chains — can make a big difference. Another common go-to for cost savings is meal planning. But is this approach worth the effort, and will it really help a household save money?

To get the answer, Food Republic spoke with Rachel Farnsworth, creator of The Stay at Home Chef. She explained that even when food costs are going up, meal planning can still make a difference and help consumers cut their spending. Just how much of a financial impact it will have, though, largely depends on one's current habits. "It really depends on where you're starting from," Farnsworth shared. "If you're used to grabbing takeout a few nights a week or making last-minute grocery runs without a list, you're probably spending more than you realize." Getting such habits in hand and becoming more intentional about food spending can make a big difference that is quickly reflected on a household's bottom line.

And even in a home with good spending habits, having a meal plan in place can make a difference financially. "Even if you're already cooking at home most nights, a solid meal plan can still help you cut back," Farnsworth detailed. "No matter your starting point, there's always a way to stretch your grocery dollars a little further when you plan ahead."