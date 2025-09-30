Does Creating A Meal Plan Actually Save Money On Increasing Grocery Bills? Here's What To Know
In this inflation-plagued time, there are various ways consumers can help keep their food costs down. Patronizing supermarkets like Market Basket and Aldi that have cheaper groceries — and avoiding the most expensive grocery store chains — can make a big difference. Another common go-to for cost savings is meal planning. But is this approach worth the effort, and will it really help a household save money?
To get the answer, Food Republic spoke with Rachel Farnsworth, creator of The Stay at Home Chef. She explained that even when food costs are going up, meal planning can still make a difference and help consumers cut their spending. Just how much of a financial impact it will have, though, largely depends on one's current habits. "It really depends on where you're starting from," Farnsworth shared. "If you're used to grabbing takeout a few nights a week or making last-minute grocery runs without a list, you're probably spending more than you realize." Getting such habits in hand and becoming more intentional about food spending can make a big difference that is quickly reflected on a household's bottom line.
And even in a home with good spending habits, having a meal plan in place can make a difference financially. "Even if you're already cooking at home most nights, a solid meal plan can still help you cut back," Farnsworth detailed. "No matter your starting point, there's always a way to stretch your grocery dollars a little further when you plan ahead."
Make a workable plan that fits your needs
Two foundational components of meal planning are creating a menu and establishing a food budget. Life can be hectic, and lack of time is a key reason many don't ever attempt to do it (even if they think meal planning is a good idea). While it does take time and requires some thinking ahead, Farnsworth explained that meal planning doesn't have to be stressful or complex. "Keep it simple and give yourself some grace," she advised. "Start with just three or four meals for the week and fill in the rest with leftovers or flexible nights. Choose recipes you know your household already likes and that don't require special trips to specialty stores."
One mistake that can derail your meal planning is creating a counterproductive menu. Loading up your weekly meal lineup with "too many new or complicated recipes at once" can overwhelm and demotivate you as well as elevating your spending with excessive ingredients. "If you're using a bunch of one-off ingredients you'll never touch again, you're not really saving," Farnsworth cautioned. "A good plan should feel doable, not like a part-time job."
In that same vein, maximizing the ingredients you purchase and utilizing what you already have on hand are great cost savers. "Planning meals that use up ingredients across several recipes helps a lot," Farnsworth emphasized. "That way, nothing sits in the fridge forgotten. Sticking to a small, shared set of spices also keeps things affordable without sacrificing flavor."
Save money by reducing food waste
Preparing meals at home — rather than dining out — is "the biggest money-saver for most families," Rachel Farnsworth explained, "but reducing food waste is right up there too." To cut down on wasted ingredients, she advises reducing weekly planned meals. "You plan for seven home-cooked meals but then forget about that soccer night or dinner with friends. That leads to wasted food and money," she detailed. Including some flex nights in your meal plan will help dial back overplanning and overspending. Getting takeout or dining in restaurants also doesn't have to be abandoned altogether. If you go from eating out four nights a week to just once on a flex night, for instance, you've saved quite a bit of money.
You can also reduce spending and food waste by taking quick stock of your kitchen's contents before heading to the store. While making your grocery list, take the time to glance into your pantry, fridge, and freezer to make sure you aren't doing any duplicate buying. This is especially important for perishables that have a short shelf life.
It's all about creating something manageable that suits the needs of your household and fits your lifestyle. "If you want a little help, that's exactly what we built the Cheap Eats Meal Plan for," Farnsworth explained. "It takes the guesswork out of it so you can get dinner on the table without the stress."