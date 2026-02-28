Don't Be Fooled: Here's How To Spot A Recipe That Was Written By AI

Artificial intelligence certainly has its place in the culinary landscape today. You have fancy AI ovens that can be controlled with your phone, and fast-food chains making use of the tech at their drive-thrus. But one place it really does not belong is in recipe creation. And let's face it: These days, it's virtually impossible to scroll Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok without coming across an AI-generated recipe that initially looks like it was lovingly crafted by a human creator. But here's the rub: If it wasn't, then you could be left adrift mid-cook while whoever used robots to quickly generate the recipe is making money off your clicks. Thankfully, Food Republic consulted with Marissa Stevens, founder and (real) recipe developer for Pinch and Swirl, and she had one crucial piece of advice for spotting these machine-made meals.

"The biggest sign I've noticed is vagueness in recipe directions that can lead a recipe to go very wrong," she told us. "Real recipe developers spot likely pitfalls because we have to avoid falling into them ourselves; we write to those moments so home cooks can avoid them." Examples, she said, include directions that might read, "Cook until done." While technically that is an instruction, you'll find yourself looking for more exact cook times or clear signs that the dish is done, none of which AI can provide (and all of which real recipe writers will include). A hallmark of a quality guide is the inclusion of step-by-step photos to remove the guesswork.