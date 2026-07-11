12 Grocery Shopping Apps Customers Love

Grocery shopping is a necessary chore, but it's getting more expensive. With the average monthly grocery bill having risen in recent years — and projections from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) saying they will increase by as much as 3.2% in 2026 — the prospect of making a list, going to the store, and waiting in a checkout line has only gotten less appealing.

Fortunately, there are now more tools at our disposal to minimize our shopping woes. Of course, there are grocery store loyalty programs, which reward you for being a frequent shopper with discounts toward groceries or gas. But beyond that, there are many clever apps designed to help you save money, tell you where to find the cheapest produce in town, track your spending on certain grocery categories, let your whole family update the same list in real time, and even reward you for shopping in the first place.

But there are hundreds of grocery shopping apps out there — how can you possibly choose one? That's where we come in. After scouring app ratings as well as scores of online comments and reviews, these are the grocery apps customers say they adore.