How Often Should You Go Grocery Shopping To Actually Save Money?

For some, going to the grocery store is a highlight of the week, allowing them to try out new items and restock the fridge with familiar favorites. For others, grocery shopping can feel more like a burden they would rather avoid. While there are handy tricks like the viral six-to-one method that can make shopping trips less painful, it may actually be the frequency of your grocery runs that's causing you to go over budget. For expert advice on how to curb excessive supermarket spending, Food Republic spoke to Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl.

According to Powell, the best way to actually save money on groceries is to pick just one shopping day per week and stick to it. While it may be tempting to pop over to the store for one or two miscellaneous ingredients, "even small trips in the middle of the week for a few things add up quick -– and can lead to impulse buys," she said. "Make an accurate list for the week and knock it all out at once."

Powell recommended using Amazon's Alexa app (or any cloud-based shopping list app) to add items to your list as they run out. Another way to cut back on costs, she notes, is to fly solo at the grocery store whenever possible. "When you shop with others[,] they might try to add things that aren't needed because they sound good," said Powell.