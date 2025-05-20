How Often Should You Go Grocery Shopping To Actually Save Money?
For some, going to the grocery store is a highlight of the week, allowing them to try out new items and restock the fridge with familiar favorites. For others, grocery shopping can feel more like a burden they would rather avoid. While there are handy tricks like the viral six-to-one method that can make shopping trips less painful, it may actually be the frequency of your grocery runs that's causing you to go over budget. For expert advice on how to curb excessive supermarket spending, Food Republic spoke to Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl.
According to Powell, the best way to actually save money on groceries is to pick just one shopping day per week and stick to it. While it may be tempting to pop over to the store for one or two miscellaneous ingredients, "even small trips in the middle of the week for a few things add up quick -– and can lead to impulse buys," she said. "Make an accurate list for the week and knock it all out at once."
Powell recommended using Amazon's Alexa app (or any cloud-based shopping list app) to add items to your list as they run out. Another way to cut back on costs, she notes, is to fly solo at the grocery store whenever possible. "When you shop with others[,] they might try to add things that aren't needed because they sound good," said Powell.
How to choose the best day of the week for grocery shopping
In order to set yourself up for success at the grocery store, it's important to choose a shopping day that fits well into your current routine. "I think the best day to go is the day and time that works best for you," said expert Alli Powell, "that doesn't feel overwhelming and gets it done." Since Saturdays are notoriously the worst day of the week for grocery shopping due to crowds, try picking a weekday evening when you can leave work early. This small shift can reduce your stress around buying groceries, leading to a more relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience. "Sometimes[,] grocery shopping feels like a chore[,] and that energy can transfer into making dinners. Don't let it!" Powell said. "Enjoy the process and try to find some fun in shopping, meal planning[,] and cooking."
When choosing the best day for shopping, it's also important to consider whether or not you need to stop by different stores to get everything on your list. However, stopping by several shops isn't always the most economical. According to Powell, shopping at multiple stores in one trip makes sense "if the stores are located close together[,] and you are going to take advantage of sale prices." However, "if the stores aren't located close together and you are spending both time and money on gas driving to multiple locations, it may not make sense," Powell explained.
More ways to save time and money when shopping for groceries
When it comes to saving money on groceries, the only thing that's more important than when you shop is where you shop. While it seems like a no-brainer to avoid frequenting the most expensive grocery chains for your goods, it's also a great idea to actively search for stores that consistently offer items at marked-down prices. "The markdown sections are a great resource," noted grocery guru Alli Powell. "These are not sale items, but rather the items that are sold at a lower cost because they need to be sold before the 'best buy' date." Though these items typically have a shorter shelf life, most can easily be popped into the freezer after purchase to extend their lifespan. "I also like to freeze produce like whole ears of corn as they go out of season because the price is lower and they store for 9 months," said Powell.
Another great way to save cash is to avoid convenience items like ready-to-cook produce. "Skip the pre-cut fruits and veggies," Powell instructed. "It's so much more expensive[,] and you can just do it yourself." While these items are often marketed as time savers, the price typically isn't worth saving a couple of minutes on prep. However, if time is a consistent issue, consider buying groceries online to save both time and money. "Look for introductory offers for new customers," said Powell. "Curbside pickup instead of delivery can really help save."