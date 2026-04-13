Here's The Average Monthly Grocery Bill Americans Should Target In 2026, According To The USDA

For several years now, Americans have continued to grapple with rising grocery costs. Expectedly, such an uptick in price influences shopping behaviors. Inflation is bringing old-school groceries back in style, not to mention driving Americans to find the most affordable grocery store for their needs. With price tags in such constant flux, pinpointing a reasonable average monthly grocery bill is more difficult than ever.

Thankfully, the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service releases comprehensive financial estimates, approximating food prices using up-to-date American averages. The government offers both weekly and monthly costs, tailored to age and sex. There's a guideline for residents of the contiguous U.S., as well as a separate estimate for Alaska and Hawaii. There are even three spending tiers – low, moderate, and liberal – which conglomerate various spending styles.

It's a comprehensive resource, fit for a wide range of demographics. The approximate up-to-date average (as of February 2026) unfolds as follows: A female, aged 20-50, should expect to spend $330.70 a month on a moderate cost plan. Meanwhile, a male of the same age range and spending style is projected $391.90 monthly. Finally, a family of four — with a child aged between 6 and 8 years and another 9 to 11 years — should anticipate grocery bills of $1,003.40 monthly, given a thrifty budget (per the USDA). Naturally, such figures involve lots of deviations, but nevertheless offer a rough estimate for food expenditures.