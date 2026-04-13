Here's The Average Monthly Grocery Bill Americans Should Target In 2026, According To The USDA
For several years now, Americans have continued to grapple with rising grocery costs. Expectedly, such an uptick in price influences shopping behaviors. Inflation is bringing old-school groceries back in style, not to mention driving Americans to find the most affordable grocery store for their needs. With price tags in such constant flux, pinpointing a reasonable average monthly grocery bill is more difficult than ever.
Thankfully, the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service releases comprehensive financial estimates, approximating food prices using up-to-date American averages. The government offers both weekly and monthly costs, tailored to age and sex. There's a guideline for residents of the contiguous U.S., as well as a separate estimate for Alaska and Hawaii. There are even three spending tiers – low, moderate, and liberal – which conglomerate various spending styles.
It's a comprehensive resource, fit for a wide range of demographics. The approximate up-to-date average (as of February 2026) unfolds as follows: A female, aged 20-50, should expect to spend $330.70 a month on a moderate cost plan. Meanwhile, a male of the same age range and spending style is projected $391.90 monthly. Finally, a family of four — with a child aged between 6 and 8 years and another 9 to 11 years — should anticipate grocery bills of $1,003.40 monthly, given a thrifty budget (per the USDA). Naturally, such figures involve lots of deviations, but nevertheless offer a rough estimate for food expenditures.
The USDA Food Plan leaves out abundant intricacies
Estimating average food costs is difficult. Every person goes to various stores with unique preferences, dietary considerations, and shopping strategies. Location plays a hugely influential role. In 2023, a haul in Hawaii – the state with the highest grocery bills — cost an average of $333.88 a week, while a similar cart went for $221.46 a week in Wisconsin (via The World Population Review). Food prices can even fluctuate at the same chain in the same city, depending on the neighborhood. Not to mention, modern item volatility is extreme; eggs can soar and plummet in price over a span of only a few months.
All to say, keep in mind the USDA food plan is a very generalized estimate that doesn't include context. Prices are calculated via the urban Consumer Price Index, which is inaccurate in many places, like rural settings. The USDA considers a person's expenditures for healthy nutrition, with the plan including numerous food categories. Yet the calculation relies on an expectation of a low-activity lifestyle, matched with median height and weight per group — characteristics not representative of many individuals. So, while indeed a useful rough estimate for grocery shopping, don't let such figures limit your store strategy. Cater food shopping to personal needs, keeping useful grocery shopping hacks in mind.