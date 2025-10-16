The 9 Best Grocery Store Loyalty Programs

We are all feeling the pinch these days as the food prices continuing to rise, so finding ways to save has become more important than ever. The good news is that most grocery stores offer rewards programs designed to put a little money back in your pocket. Since you're already buying groceries anyway, you might as well get something in return for your loyalty. The tricky part is that not all rewards programs are created equal. Some offer a solid 1% to 2% back on purchases, while others provide less generous returns but make up for it with other perks. You'll find programs that include fuel discounts, free delivery, personalized coupons, and exclusive member deals.

Another thing to consider is whether a program is free to join or requires a paid membership. Most grocery store loyalty programs don't cost anything to sign up, which makes them a no-brainer if you shop there regularly. However, a few stores charge an annual membership fee, usually around $50. Whether those paid programs are worth it depends on how much you spend and which perks you'll actually use.

To put together this guide, we evaluated each grocery rewards program based on factors like point-earning rates, expiration policies, additional perks such as fuel discounts and delivery savings, ease of use, membership costs, and geographic availability. Our goal is to give you a clear picture of what each program actually offers so you can choose one that fits your budget and shopping habits.