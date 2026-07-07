Cowboys Always Ate These 12 Foods On The Trail

When you have to travel hundreds of miles on horseback through undeveloped wilderness, you tend to get creative with what you eat. Whether it was what they bought at their last stop in civilization or something they foraged along the trail, a cowboy's lack of options produced a unique combination of bizarre and delicious foods that truly epitomized 1800s culture.

A cowboy's diet was much like a sailor's in that it relied heavily on shelf-stable goods they could bring with them. However, unlike those who sailed the seas, cowboys had varying levels of access to forage and game, as well as powerful influences from other cultures. It wasn't uncommon to see cowboys enjoying Mexican meals, particularly if they worked in the Southwest, in territories once owned by Mexico. Additionally, the Industrial Age sometimes gave them access to luxury goods, like canned peaches, even if they were dozens of miles from the nearest town.

You may think they had ready access to fresh meat thanks to all the cattle they herded, but those animals were considered inventory owned by their boss, so dipping into the supply was a major no-no. While the occasional cow may have been culled and harvested rather than allowed to go to waste, protein was still a major consideration when planning a cattle drive, and such random bounties couldn't be relied upon. Overall, the cowboy diet was heavy on carbs, fat, and calories, all important sources of energy they needed to work all day under harsh conditions.