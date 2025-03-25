Turns Out, A Spoonful Of This Condiment Is All You Need To Make A Stack Of Fluffy Pancakes

Mayonnaise in pancakes. If you're rereading it, rest assured that you read that right. Food Republic set out to ask an expert how to make deliciously fluffy pancakes. The answer came from Rose Sioson, food blogger, recipe developer, and photographer, who explained, "I know, mayo in pancakes sounds a little weird, but it works like a charm." After all, Sioson noted how "mayonnaise is basically eggs and oil, which are already key ingredients in pancakes." She's right; mayonnaise is mostly emulsified eggs and oil. So, taste-wise, it won't impact the flavor of your pancakes.

Just like mayonnaise can save you from greasy chocolate cake by helping it remain moist and bouncy, it does the same thing in pancakes. Texturally speaking, it provides a luscious and rich bite. Sioson further explained how "mayo [helps] create a smoother batter and [keeps] everything moist. The fat content also tenderizes the pancakes, making them super soft while still fluffy. It prevents dry and dense pancakes!" Better yet, you only need about two tablespoons of mayonnaise for an entire batch of pancakes to get yummy results.