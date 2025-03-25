Turns Out, A Spoonful Of This Condiment Is All You Need To Make A Stack Of Fluffy Pancakes
Mayonnaise in pancakes. If you're rereading it, rest assured that you read that right. Food Republic set out to ask an expert how to make deliciously fluffy pancakes. The answer came from Rose Sioson, food blogger, recipe developer, and photographer, who explained, "I know, mayo in pancakes sounds a little weird, but it works like a charm." After all, Sioson noted how "mayonnaise is basically eggs and oil, which are already key ingredients in pancakes." She's right; mayonnaise is mostly emulsified eggs and oil. So, taste-wise, it won't impact the flavor of your pancakes.
Just like mayonnaise can save you from greasy chocolate cake by helping it remain moist and bouncy, it does the same thing in pancakes. Texturally speaking, it provides a luscious and rich bite. Sioson further explained how "mayo [helps] create a smoother batter and [keeps] everything moist. The fat content also tenderizes the pancakes, making them super soft while still fluffy. It prevents dry and dense pancakes!" Better yet, you only need about two tablespoons of mayonnaise for an entire batch of pancakes to get yummy results.
How to choose mayo for your pancakes
When choosing mayo for your pancakes, the type you choose can make a difference in the final product. Rose Sioson explained, "Full-fat mayo gives the best results since it has more oil, which helps with tenderness." She continued, "Light mayo has less fat and more water, so it won't be as effective (and might make the batter a little thinner)."
If you want to make the perfect pancakes, combine all the dry ingredients, then mix the wet (including the two tablespoons of your favorite mayonnaise) with additional milk, melted butter, or oil before pouring it into the dry. Kewpie mayo may add an extra layer of richness while avocado mayonnaise offers healthy fats and a neutral taste. For a lush take on blueberry pancakes, use an easy blueberry pancake recipe for pops of sweet, fruity flavor surrounded by the cake's plush interior.