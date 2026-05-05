Cowboys Ate This Preserved Meat In The Old West

Cowboys are the ultimate embodiment of old-school Americana. They conjure up images of the Lone Ranger, freedom, and the trials and tribulations of frontier life. What's less discussed, however, is what they ate. Out in the Wild West, food was hard to come by. Cowboys spent long periods alone, which meant their food had to be functional, long-lasting, and calorie-dense. Fortunately for them, one delicious meat that met all these requirements was salt pork.

Salt pork — commonly known as sowbelly — was a staple survival food among cowboys in the Old West. Not too dissimilar from bacon, it's typically made using fatty meat from the back or side of hogs, which is then cured in salt. Curing is what made it suitable for frontier life. This ancient preservation method sees the meat coated in salt, which draws out moisture to create a hostile environment where bacteria cannot grow and spoil the meat. This made it perfect for long journeys where refrigeration simply wasn't an option. While raw pork will only last a day or two unrefrigerated, salt pork can easily last for several months when stored in a cool, dry place.

Beyond being a reliable source of long-term food, salt pork provided many other benefits to cowboys. It's very high in fat and calories, which gave cowboys long-lasting energy for the rigorous demands of cattle drives. It's also multi-functional. The fat could be rendered down and used to fry the pork and other foods. But before eating it, salt pork had to be soaked in water to draw out the salt. It was then eaten boiled or fried, and was often diced up and combined with other ingredients as part of a cowboy stew (often called son-of-a-gun stew in polite company, and son-of-a-b***h stew otherwise).