Cowboys Enjoyed These 5 Mexican Meals In The Old West

The settlement of the American West has become the stuff of romance and legend, depicted in countless works of literature and film. The veritable knights of the Old West were the cowboys, moving livestock, sleeping under the stars, and cooking their meals over campfires. But what exactly did these wranglers of the American Frontier eat as they stared into the flames and glowing coals?

The cuisine of the Old West, including that very strong cowboy coffee, was hugely influenced by food supplies and recipes brought by the Mexican vaqueros. Various familiar Tex-Mex dishes found in U.S. restaurants and kitchens today were first found on the plains among the vaqueros and cowboys.

Known as the "original cowboys," the vaqueros had been honing the skills of cattlemen for generations before moving into the Western and Southwestern regions of the United States. For vaqueros, ranching had been a matter of survival, not just a way of life, for centuries, and they were good at their trade. These highly skilled ranch hands and horsefolk found abundant work in the new territories of the United States, and their ways of living, dressing, and eating largely shaped the formation of the American cowboy as we know him today.

Many of the food practices used by cowboys in the Old West were learned from the vaqueros, who had cultivated methods of surviving on the trail long before, using foods that could be carried along in their saddlebags or hunted and foraged along the way. The creation of the chuck wagon expanded food options on cattle drives, but many of these foundational Mexican staples and methods remained integral components of cowboy cookery.