The Cut Of Meat You Should Use To Make Beef Jerky

With dehydrators becoming cheaper and bigger, more and more folks are steering clear of pricey, store-bought beef jerky and are making their own at home. But while prime rib jerky may sound like a decadent treat, not every cut is cut out for jerky. We spoke with Jason and Kristina Walker, co-owners of StarWalker Organic Farms, to find out what cuts are best for a protein-packed snack.

"Our experience has taught us that the right cut is essential to creating jerky that's consistent, flavorful, and long-lasting," they told us. "Lean cuts like top round or sirloin work best because they're low in fat. Fat doesn't dehydrate well and can turn rancid over time, shortening shelf life and affecting flavor." Lean muscle is about 75% water, which is why jerky shrinks and loses so much weight when dehydrated. Fat, however, is only between 5% and 20%, so it's vulnerable to oxidation, the process that causes it to go rancid.

While oxidation doesn't necessarily need moisture, moisture does rapidly accelerate it. As an easy rule of thumb, lean cuts you shouldn't waste on an Instant Pot are ideal for turning into jerky, whereas you should avoid marbled cuts like ribeye and T-bone that love Instant Pots. However, using a tougher cut of meat doesn't mean you have to sacrifice texture, according to the Walkers. "You want a balance between tenderness and chew. Your cut of meat, slice thickness, and marinating techniques can all affect its texture," they said.