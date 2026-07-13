The Zaxbys Hack That Turns Texas Toast Into A Chicken Tender Pocket

Zaxbys is a chain of fast-food restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States and is famous for its chicken fingers. The chain is also popular for its signature Zax Sauce, a tangy ketchup- and mayonnaise-based recipe with a little kick. While this purveyor of fried poultry does have other items on its menu, like quesadillas and even egg rolls, many customers stick to its signature dish. But if you've got a creative culinary mind, you may want to switch things up every now and then.

The idea is to order a Big Zax Snak Meal — which includes three chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, and a drink — and transform it into a loaded sandwich by stuffing the poultry and potatoes inside the split bread. You can ask for cutlery when you place your order, or you can wait until you get home and slice into the toast, creating a pocket with your favorite serrated knife.

Instead of fumbling with large chicken fingers, you can also tear or cut them into smaller pieces for easier stuffing. And if you'd like your toasty Texas poultry pocket to have a saucy burst of flavor, mix those pieces with the sauce before stuffing them into the bread. Et voilà! This Zaxbys trick lets you enjoy a DIY sandwich while still leaving a few extra fries and chicken fingers to graze on.