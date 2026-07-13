The Zaxbys Hack That Turns Texas Toast Into A Chicken Tender Pocket
Zaxbys is a chain of fast-food restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States and is famous for its chicken fingers. The chain is also popular for its signature Zax Sauce, a tangy ketchup- and mayonnaise-based recipe with a little kick. While this purveyor of fried poultry does have other items on its menu, like quesadillas and even egg rolls, many customers stick to its signature dish. But if you've got a creative culinary mind, you may want to switch things up every now and then.
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The idea is to order a Big Zax Snak Meal — which includes three chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, and a drink — and transform it into a loaded sandwich by stuffing the poultry and potatoes inside the split bread. You can ask for cutlery when you place your order, or you can wait until you get home and slice into the toast, creating a pocket with your favorite serrated knife.
Instead of fumbling with large chicken fingers, you can also tear or cut them into smaller pieces for easier stuffing. And if you'd like your toasty Texas poultry pocket to have a saucy burst of flavor, mix those pieces with the sauce before stuffing them into the bread. Et voilà! This Zaxbys trick lets you enjoy a DIY sandwich while still leaving a few extra fries and chicken fingers to graze on.
Customize your next Zaxbys order with more creative hacks
When it comes to sauce, Zaxbys has a surprisingly diverse assortment, including one that can give you a downmarket riff on a Japanese favorite. Simply request Teriyaki as your complimentary dipping sauce, ask for a packet of mayo, and you have a Southern-fried take on a chicken katsu sando. Or you can draw inspiration from a Chinese takeout favorite and choose Sweet & Spicy sauce to get something like a General Tso's chicken sandwich. You can also try the same Texas toast pocket technique with other Zaxbys menu items, like the Boneless Wings Meal.
If trying to perform surgery on a piece of Texas toast seems like a lot of work, and you have a couple of bucks lying around, order a side of the thick-cut buttery bread, which comes with three slices. Add that to the toast in your meal, and you can create two proper sandwiches.
Zaxbys is also one of a handful of fast food chains that serve grilled cheese sandwiches, and you can add a single chicken finger to this kids meal for a dairy-filled yardbird sandwich. But if you're one of the few who doesn't want chicken when they're at Zaxbys, there's a way to make a very American (as opposed to Canadian) poutine. Order a side of fries, top it with fried White Cheddar Bites, and smother the whole thing in Zax Sauce. Just don't show it to your friend from Montreal.