The Absolute Best Serrated Knives To Have In Your Kitchen
Serrated knives help you cut through anything with a tough shell and tender center, from bread and cake to tomatoes and crisp and succulent roast meats. The best serrated knives have many deep, pointed serrations that increase the power you get from every slice, so you can cut through delicate foods without damaging their texture.
As a restaurant manager, I used serrated knives daily for over a decade to slice everything from bread and sandwiches to meat — and to stock cooking class workstations for chefs of all ages. For this guide, I compared more than 20 popular serrated knives' prices, construction, durability, and user reviews to find the best serrated knives for every purpose. The good news is that you don't need to break the bank to get a great serrated knife; two of our top three choices are less than $30.
When serrated is best
Serrated knives are commonly called "bread knives." And they excel at cutting through a crisp crust while preserving a bread's airy interior. This unique ability also makes serrated knives perfect for handling many foods that combine crisp and soft elements. Cakes, pastries, tomatoes, and sandwiches are all easier to portion with serrated knives. You'll often see pit masters slicing thin strips of smoked briskets and other meats with serrated knives to preserve the meats' texture. A high-quality serrated knife can carve your Thanksgiving turkey or your Christmas roast.
Serrated knives are also useful for prepping ingredients. The serrations add texture to the surface of raw vegetables, making them a great hack for getting crisp french fries. Serrated knives also tend to have long blades that make quick work of large, rind-covered fruits like watermelons.
ZWILLING Pro 9-inch bread knife Z15 serration: Best overall
Zwilling has been manufacturing knives in Solingen, Germany since 1731. Their knives have been winning awards since the 1851 London World Fair. So it's no surprise the handforged, high-carbon stainless steel Zwilling Pro 9-inch Bread Knife Z15 tops our list. Zwilling's brand is based on quality, and this full-tang blade with its ergonomically curved, triple-riveted handle showcases Zwilling's focus on craftsmanship.
Zwilling's commitment to quality is right in the knife's name. The "Z15" refers to the number of prototypes Zwilling went through to arrive at the perfect degree of serration. The Z15 serrations are ribbon-like, alternating scalloped and pointed serrations along the length of the blade. This variation creates smooth, controlled cuts that minimize shredding.
We're not the only ones who love this knife. Hundreds of customers give this knife an incredibly high average user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Reviewers note the super sharp blade and praise the knife's balance and serrations. This high performance comes at a bit of price, though. At $139.95, the Zwilling Pro may be out of budget for some cooks.
Choose the Zwilling Pro 9-inch bread knife when you want a user-friendly serrated knife that requires little effort to maintain. When you need a knife that stands up to high volume use and cuts everything from crusty baguettes to roast turkey breast without crushing or shredding, the Zwilling Pro 9-inch knife has you covered. If you need a less pricey alternative, consider our second-place serrated knife, the Mercer Millenia.
Mercer Millenia wavy edge 10-inch bread knife: Best bargain
The Mercer Millenia wavy edge 10-inch bread knife is one of the most highly reviewed knives on the internet. The New York Times Wirecutter named this knife a top pick for bread knives, and more than 20,000 Amazon reviewers award this affordable, lightweight, serrated knife an average of 4.8 stars. If you're looking for an alternative to the top-rated Zwilling Pro, the Mercer Millenia is just as versatile.
The 10-inch blade is wide enough to slice through a sourdough boule, carve a roast, or slice your barbecue brisket. And the Mercer costs a lot less than the Zwilling Pro. This knife blade is stamped, not forged, meaning it is cut from a single sheet of stainless steel rather than hammered over fire. The blade is also not full tang and riveted into the handle. But if you're new to serrated knives or don't need to do a lot of high-volume slicing, the Mercer Millenia wavy edge will serve you well.
Choose the Mercer Millenia when you need an affordable, lightweight, serrated knife for a variety of tasks. If you do a high volume of bread slicing, the Zwilling Pro or the Wusthoff Classic will be better (if you can swing the price tag). For slicing sandwiches and even smaller items, try the profile 5.5-inch Zwilling Pro Prep knife.
Dexter Russell Basics 10-inch scalloped slicer: Best for roasts and barbecue
Dexter-Russell knives are a staple of the restaurant industry. You'll see them in high-volume kitchens all over the world because they are affordable, ranging from $18.31 to $30, depending on the vendor (you'll typically find lower prices at restaurant supply stores). These Dexter Russell knives are workhorses, easily handling breads, melons, roasts, and more.
Pit masters and barbecue experts recommend serrated knives, especially scalloped serrated knives like the Dexter-Russell, for slicing cuts like brisket. The Dexter-Russel Basics 10-inch scalloped serrated knife features a long blade that converts substantial roasts into thin, smooth slices with minimal effort. The scalloped serration creates the perfect combination of grip and glide to help you break down any meat without tearing or shredding, making this knife ideal for slow-cooked meats.
The high-carbon stainless steel blade holds a sharp edge through high-volume use. The impermeable blade-to-handle connection prevents bacterial buildup, which is helpful when slicing various meats. The temperature-resistant polypropylene handle stands up to high-temperature cooking environments and is comfortable enough to use for several hours.
Choose the Dexter Russell Basics 10-inch serrated knife when you need a dependable, affordable, easily-sanitized serrated knife. It's also a great fit for taking on the go, for picnics, tailgates, or camping trips. The knife is robust, but it only costs around $25, so you won't be upset if you leave it at a campsite.
ZWILLING Pro 5.5-inch serrated prep knife: Best for small tasks
The Zwilling Pro 5.5-inch prep knife is the smaller profile cousin of our top-ranked Zwilling Pro 9-inch knife. The 5.5-inch prep knife retains all the elements that put Zwilling at the top of our list — a hand-forged full-tang blade, high-carbon stainless steel, and an ergonomic, riveted handle.
This knife is terrific for preparing a picnic, slicing palm-sized tomatoes, hard cheeses, salamis, and rolls. The shorter 5.5-inch blade provides excellent control, and its high-grade German stainless steel construction ensures clean, precise cuts through fruit and vegetable skins without crushing the flesh. The curved bolster (where the blade meets the handle) lets you hold the knife securely while using the entire blade to slice.
This functional, well-balanced knife has many fans. America's Test Kitchen rates it as the best overall serrated utility knife. Users rave about its excellent balance and say it holds a sharp edge. Consumers also love this knife specifically for prepping soft-fleshed fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and citrus. As one reviewer says on the Zwilling website, "It's a knife you didn't know you needed until you use it."
The Zwilling PRO 5.5 inch serrated prep knife retails for $119, putting it in the middle of the knives on this list. Choose this knife when you perform a lot of small prep tasks like cooking for two or making sandwiches. Parents who spend their days slicing fruits and vegetables for kid-friendly snacking will love this knife.
Lamson 7-inch Premier Forged offset serrated bread knife: Best offset
Made in Massachusetts using German steel, Lamson's walnut-handled premier forged 7-inch offset serrated knife combines local craftsmanship with premium materials. This $149 knife comes with Lamson's "Sharp for Life" program. You can send your knife to Lamson for free, professional re-sharpening at any time. This can significantly extend the life of your knife, reducing the number of knives you need to purchase over time.
The offset handle lets you easily slice breads or roasts without scraping your knuckles on the cutting board. It also reduces finger slips and cuts. And this knife is highly customizable; choose a traditional wood handle for a natural look, or opt for a distinctive swirled resin handle in red or grey. The 7-inch blade length is comfortable for everyday use and ideal for handling sandwiches and smaller foods. Choose the Lamson 7-inch offset when you want a U.S.-made knife that works well in small spaces or when you need an all-purpose serrated knife to slice small to medium foods.
Shun Classic 9-inch bread knife: Best for bread
Japanese knife maker Shun has a reputation for crafting beautiful knives. Their classic 9-inch bread knife is no exception. The blade is created with a VG-MAX "super steel" core and clad with 34-layers of stainless Damascus steel. The result is a knife that effortlessly glides through crusty artisan loaves while looking amazing on your knife strip.
The D-shaped handle is crafted from Pakkawood, a combination of wood and plastic resins that creates a water-resistant, highly moldable material. Handcrafted in Seki, Japan using techniques perfected over centuries, this knife combines aesthetic beauty with impressive functionality. The precision-honed edge maintains sharpness through high-volume use and ensures that every slice of your sourdough is clean and smooth. Reviewers note that the Shun Classic is "a great knife for dense, hard breads." A professional chef user raves about the handle's comfort, saying it "fits great, feels great, has perfect balance right at the bolster." They also note that they use this knife for several hours to slice up to 200 orders of toast per day.
The Shun Classic 9-inch is the more affordable of the two Shun knives on this list. But at a standard retail price of $169.95, this is still an expensive knife. Many Amazon reviewers mention buying their Shun knives during an Amazon sale. Shun also frequently runs a "warehouse sale," offering their knives as low as 40% off on the Shun website.
Wüsthof Classic Ikon 9-inch precision double-serrated bread knife: Best splurge
Wüsthof is a German knife manufacturer with a long history of creating premium serrated knives. The Classic Ikon series aims to balance precision engineering with elegant design. The Wüsthof Classic Ikon 9-inch precision double-serrated knife is the only truly double-serrated knife on this list. The innovative double-serrated edge layers serrations inside serrations, creating a cutting surface that maintains contact with bread crusts throughout the entire cutting motion. The result is remarkably clean slices with minimal effort. For this reason, many bread lovers and baking aficionados swear by double serrated bread knives.
Those double serrations can come at a cost, though. The standard retail price for this knife is $200, making it considerably more expensive than nearly every other knife on this list. However, professionals and serious home bakers recognize this investment is worth the superior performance and less frequent sharpenings. Just look at the "chefsknives" subreddit; multiple users name the Wüsthof double-serrated as their favorite serrated knife.
Choose the Wüsthof Classic Ikon 9-inch precision double-serrated knife when you slice a lot of bread and can't be bothered with frequent sharpening. This knife also makes an impressive gift for bakers who are passionate about their sourdough. If the price gives you pause, wait for a sale; Wüsthof tends to run sales twice a year, in March and November.
Shun Premier 9-inch bread knife: Best for serious chefs
Serious chefs love their knives. Beyond being merely functional, high carbon steel can be beautiful to look at. This Shun Premier 9-inch bread knife features a hammered Damascus steel blade. The stunning finish creates a high-shine wave effect that also happens to prevent food from sticking to the blade. Each blade is hand-hammered by master craftsmen, creating a unique pattern that makes each Shun Premier a singular work of art.
One Amazon reviewer sums up the Shun Premier 9-inch bread knife by saying this knife "leaves me with a smile on my face every time I use it." Another fan says the Shun Premier "makes slicing multiple loaves a breeze." Retailing for $209.95, the Shun Premier is the most expensive knife on this list. But for the cook who prizes function and beauty, that price tag can be well worth it.
Choose the Shun Premier 9-inch bread knife when you want to pop your collar on a beautiful knife. If you enjoy displaying your knives, hand-washing and drying, and generally treating your knives like show horses, this is the serrated knife for you. If you're intrigued but still hesitant about the price, wait for a deal. Shun is known for regularly running sales and promotions on its knives on both Amazon and the Shun website. Set a Google alert for "Shun warehouse sale" so you'll never miss a discount.
Messermeister 4.5 inch serrated tomato knife: Best for tomatoes
Messermeister is a woman-owned, U.S.-based knife manufacturer specializing in German-style chef's knives. Their tomato knives have become signature items. The stamped, 4.5 inch, high-carbon stainless steel blades are lightweight and sharp. This lighter weight is perfect for tomatoes, which can easily get crushed and mangled by heavier knives.
The Messermeister tomato knife gets a lot of rave reviews from Amazon users and from happy customers on the Messermeister website. Users praise the lightweight, flexible blade and note that this knife arrives sharp and stays sharp through many uses. While designed for tomatoes, users say the Messermeister makes quick work of all types of fruits and vegetables. One recent review notes, "This knife will slice anything like it is cutting through AIR — tomatoes, grapes, oranges, eggplant — whatever!"
Choose the Messermeister tomato knife when you need a sharp, lightweight knife for processing tomatoes. It's also handsome on a cheese board. With its included sheath, you could easily pack this knife for a picnic. At $8.95 each, these handy knives make excellent stocking stuffers and hostess gifts. If you need a bread knife or an all-purpose serrated knife, you're better off with one of the heavy, longer-bladed options on this list.
Kuhn Rikon Kinderkitchen chef knife with teeth: Best for cooking with kids
The American Academy of Pediatrics mentions several benefits to cooking with children as young as toddlers. In addition to teaching life skills and healthy eating at a young age, cooking with children engages their senses and introduces them to mathematical concepts like measurements. If getting your kids in a hot kitchen full of sharp knives raises your anxiety, you'll be happy to know that many companies make child-safe serrated knives.
We considered several kid-friendly brands, and the $13 Kuhn Rikon Kinderkitchen chef knife with teeth came out ahead of the others for its affordability and engaging design. Technically, this is a serrated knife. But the serrations are scalloped, preventing the knife from cutting skin. These knives take a bit more pressure than their more sharply-serrated adult counterparts, but that won't be a problem for young children who are testing the limits of their own strength.
The child-friendly design engages children with the fun, dog-like shape. There's plenty for parents to love, too; hidden in the canine features are finger guards and a chunky grip handle. This knife is recommended by the pediatrician-founded nonprofit, Dr. Yum Project, which includes the serrated Kinderkitchen chef knife (with dog design) in its Complete Toolkit: Home Edition, recommended for children as young as 2 years old. Choose the Kinderkitchen knife when you need an affordable, kid-friendly knife that won't harm little fingers.
How these knives made the cut
To generate this list, I compared more than 20 well-reviewed serrated knives from popular manufacturers like Zwilling, Tojiro, Kuhn-Rikon, Lamson, Mercer, Shun, Dexter-Russell, and more. I measured these knives across 13 criteria, including price, available warranties, blade length, handle material, construction quality, and customer reviews. I also gave extra weight to knives that won awards from third-party culinary publications.
To arrive at the final ranking, I prioritized price and durability above other criteria. Knife construction quality was my second-highest ranking factor, followed by customer reviews. Overall, I awarded "best for" titles to knives with a price tag less than $200, made of high-carbon steel, with full-tang blades, and safety features like finger guards and ergonomic handles. I compared customer reviews on the manufacturer's websites, as well as third-party sites like Amazon, WebstaurantStore, and Williams-Sonoma to gauge customer experience. I looked for a high volume (200+) of customer reviews and average user ratings higher than 4.5 out of 5 stars.