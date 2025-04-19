The Absolute Best Serrated Knives To Have In Your Kitchen

Zwilling has been manufacturing knives in Solingen, Germany since 1731. Their knives have been winning awards since the 1851 London World Fair. So it's no surprise the handforged, high-carbon stainless steel Zwilling Pro 9-inch Bread Knife Z15 tops our list. Zwilling's brand is based on quality, and this full-tang blade with its ergonomically curved, triple-riveted handle showcases Zwilling's focus on craftsmanship.

Zwilling's commitment to quality is right in the knife's name. The "Z15" refers to the number of prototypes Zwilling went through to arrive at the perfect degree of serration. The Z15 serrations are ribbon-like, alternating scalloped and pointed serrations along the length of the blade. This variation creates smooth, controlled cuts that minimize shredding.

We're not the only ones who love this knife. Hundreds of customers give this knife an incredibly high average user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Reviewers note the super sharp blade and praise the knife's balance and serrations. This high performance comes at a bit of price, though. At $139.95, the Zwilling Pro may be out of budget for some cooks.

Choose the Zwilling Pro 9-inch bread knife when you want a user-friendly serrated knife that requires little effort to maintain. When you need a knife that stands up to high volume use and cuts everything from crusty baguettes to roast turkey breast without crushing or shredding, the Zwilling Pro 9-inch knife has you covered. If you need a less pricey alternative, consider our second-place serrated knife, the Mercer Millenia.