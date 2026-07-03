15 Costco Sweet Treats That Will Shine All Summer
Summertime foods and drinks can feel different from what you enjoy at other times of the year. Besides featuring seasonal produce, like berries, the hot weather calls for lighter, more refreshing flavors. It's a great time for making frozen cocktails and dishes that don't require you to turn on your oven or stove, like salads or watermelon and tomato gazpacho. But when it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, it may be hard for a home cook to avoid generating heat in the kitchen. While there are some desserts that don't require any cooking, like a two-ingredient fruity yogurt mousse, quite a few treats require at least some simmering or baking, including many pies, cakes, and candies.
Of course, you can always get store-bought cake and premade crusts to cut down on the work. But when the weather gets so warm that even opening the fridge can make you sweat, it may be worth outsourcing the entire confection. Fortunately, Costco has plenty of sweet treats that will carry you through the summer and feature light flavors to cool you down when the temperatures become infernal. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.
Enjoy a summery riff on an Italian classic
This cake from the Classic Cake company is like a light, refreshing tiramisu, consisting of lady fingers drenched in lemon syrup, layered with white chocolate mousse and tart lemon curd, and topped with white chocolate curls.
Classic Cake Limoncello Sizzle-cut Cake is available at Costco for $59.99.
Grab a big bag of these chewy Japanese candies
Hi-Chew candies come in many different flavors and have a fun, chewy texture. You can find individual packs at many retailers, but at Costco, you can get 30 ounces of individually wrapped candies featuring classic flavors, like mango and green apple, so that you don't run out anytime soon.
Hi-Chew Fruit Chews are available at Costco for $11.99.
These gummy rings taste like a Georgia summer
Peach gummy rings are a classic candy you can get almost anywhere, but Trolli is a brand that really packs in the fruit flavor, and its rings have a soft, satisfyingly chewy texture. Costco sells them in 12-packs of small bags that are easy to transport to beach days or summer pool parties.
Trolli Peachie O's are available at Costco for $20.99.
These elegant truffles will transport you to the tropics
Coconut just feels like summer, and its mere aroma can conjure images of tropical beaches and refreshing frozen drinks. If you're a chocolate fanatic, these diamond-shaped truffles with creamy coconut fillings are just the thing to give your favorite food group a welcome twist. What's more, there's no sugar added to these treats.
RED Delight Milk Chocolate Coconut Diamond Truffles are available at Costco for $34.99.
These sour candies feature a favorite summer fruit
Few fruits signal that summer has officially arrived more than watermelon. Its cool, crunchy texture and sweet flavor are refreshing during the hottest months, and now you can enjoy a puckery version of the fruit with watermelon-flavored Sour Patch Kids. Costco sells the sour gummy candies in packs of 24.
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy, Watermelon is available at Costco for $24.99.
Summer isn't complete without these nostalgic frozen treats
They may go by many names, but most people instantly recognize the thin plastic sleeves containing sweet, fruit-flavored ice pops as a mainstay of summer. Costco sells the Otter Pops brand, which doesn't feature artificial food dyes and comes in six flavors with whimsical names, like Louie-Bloo Raspberry and Poncho Punch.
Otter Pops are available at Costco for $10.99.
These creamy cheesecakes feature two summer fruits from very different climates
If you live up north, summertime may mean strawberries, but in more tropical climates, the hottest time of year is when mangos make an appearance. You can have a taste of both of these seasonal fruits with a mango and strawberry cheesecake. The latter features the fruit on top of the dessert, while the former has ribbons of the tropical fruit swirled inside the cake.
David's Cookies Mango & Strawberry Cheesecake is available at Costco for $69.99.
Enjoy a classic bite-sized cookie with a favorite summer fruit
You may have seen little bags of these treats at a convenience store or in a vending machine, or you may remember them from your childhood. These cookies from Knott's feature a swirl of shortbread with a dot of strawberry preserves in the center. They're perfect for afternoon tea or for snacking on a summer road trip.
Knott's Bite Size Cookies, Strawberry Shortbread are available at Costco for $13.99.
These mildly sweet sticks make perfect garnishes for your summer desserts
Pocky is a Japanese brand of snacks consisting of thin, crispy cracker sticks dipped in a sweet coating. They come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, but the strawberry-flavored variety is perfect for summer. They look great stuck in a creamy homemade milkshake or sundae, or you can just snack on them while watching a theater production in the park.
Pocky Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks, Strawberry are available at Costco for $10.99.
These European wafers make for a light summer treat
Loacker's strawberry-flavored wafers are made in Austria and feature the sweet summer berry in their cream fillings. Costco sells them in 12-packs, which you can easily tuck into your beach bag, and their cheery blush color makes them a perfect accoutrement to light, seasonal desserts.
Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers, Strawberry are available at Costco for $10.49.
These handheld pastries are a great way to enjoy dessert on the go
Cherries are at their peak during the summer, and in parts of the country where this stone fruit flourishes, a slice of sweet and tangy cherry pie is a quintessential part of the season. You can enjoy these glazed cherry hand pies without the need for a fork and plate. Eat them straight out of the bag, or heat them in the microwave for a few seconds and serve with ice cream.
JJ's Bakery, Lightly Glazed Cherry Pie is available at Costco for $11.99.
You're going to want to gobble up these adorable pandas by the handful
Hello Panda Chocolates are another Japanese candy that features flavors and textures similar to Pocky, but in the form of tiny panda cookies with creamy chocolate fillings. Each little treat features a unique cartoon showing the critter performing different human tasks, making you smile before you devour each one.
Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate Creme Filled Cookies are available at Costco for $12.99.
These assorted sorbets come inside real fruit shells
If you ever wanted to enjoy a frozen treat that feels like you're eating fruit, you don't need to chuck an apple into the freezer. Just get a box of these assorted sorbets from Costco, which are packaged inside real fruit shells and peels. The coconut flavor comes in a coconut shell, for example.
Island Way Sorbet Assortment is available at Costco for $20.89.
Enjoy these multicolored frozen treats if you can't decide on a single flavor
It can be difficult to decide on a single popsicle flavor sometimes, but Costco has a product that makes it easy to just grab a cool frozen treat from your freezer to satisfy all your fruit-flavored cravings. JonnyPops frozen pops feature a rainbow of six flavors in a single popsicle: cherry, orange, lemon, lime, blue raspberry, and grape.
JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks Frozen Pops are available at Costco for $15.79.
Summer may not feel complete without these classic ice cream cones
Nestlé Drumsticks are a perennial ice cream truck favorite because they give you all the joys of a hand-dipped ice cream cone covered in chocolate. Costco sells a variety pack featuring fudge, caramel, and vanilla options. You can enjoy them from the freezer or pretend to operate your own little ice cream truck from your kitchen.
Nestle Drumstick Variety Pack is available at Costco for $14.67.