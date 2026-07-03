15 Costco Sweet Treats That Will Shine All Summer

Summertime foods and drinks can feel different from what you enjoy at other times of the year. Besides featuring seasonal produce, like berries, the hot weather calls for lighter, more refreshing flavors. It's a great time for making frozen cocktails and dishes that don't require you to turn on your oven or stove, like salads or watermelon and tomato gazpacho. But when it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, it may be hard for a home cook to avoid generating heat in the kitchen. While there are some desserts that don't require any cooking, like a two-ingredient fruity yogurt mousse, quite a few treats require at least some simmering or baking, including many pies, cakes, and candies.

Of course, you can always get store-bought cake and premade crusts to cut down on the work. But when the weather gets so warm that even opening the fridge can make you sweat, it may be worth outsourcing the entire confection. Fortunately, Costco has plenty of sweet treats that will carry you through the summer and feature light flavors to cool you down when the temperatures become infernal. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.