How To Pick The Best Cherries For A Sweet And Tangy Pie

When baking a cherry pie, you want to create an unforgettably sweet yet tart flavor combination that impresses guests with every bite. To achieve this level of pie status, it all starts with the star of the show — the cherries. To find out the best combination of cherries for a killer pie, Food Republic reached out to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes. She advised mixing together "a 50/50 mix of sweet cherries (like Bing) and tart cherries (like Montmorency) [to give] you that perfect balance of bright acidity and lush sweetness." Texturally speaking, the Bing variety provides firmness and richness, whereas the Montmorency gives a softer finish that's radiant in the filling. D'Aniello explains that texture and flavor-wise, "Blending sweet and tart cherries is one of my favorite ways to build flavor in a cherry pie."

According to our expert, there is an important reason for joining together both kinds of this tasty fruit: "The tart cherries keep the filling from becoming one-note sweet, and the sweet cherries round out the flavors." If you can't find fresh, in-season cherries, you can use frozen, too — and the fruit retains high quality as they are often frozen at peak ripeness. Just keep in mind that using frozen might require different amounts of sugars and thickeners. If you go the this route, "...always thaw and drain them to control for excess moisture before adding them to the filling," D'Aniello warned. And of course, to make the perfect pie, use this tip to prevent a soggy filling and really double-down on achieving a thick, lush interior.