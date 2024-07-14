How To Make A Refreshing Summer Fruit Mousse With Just 2 Ingredients
Need a refreshing, easy dessert for when the summer heat is making you almost too sluggish to move? Using about as much effort as it takes to boil water, you can make a creamy, fresh, and deliciously satisfying fruity mousse — no double boilers or heavy whipping cream required. This sweet treat is cheap and protein-rich, and you might already have the ingredients laying around. All you need is a packet of powdered fruit-flavored gelatin, such as Jell-O, and plain Greek yogurt. The gelatin brings both the sweetness and flavor to the table, while the dairy provides a creamy texture.
Start by dissolving the gelatin in a bit of hot water. Allow it to cool to a lukewarm temperature, then whisk in the yogurt. About 1 cup of yogurt per 3 ounce packet of gelatin creates the ideal mousse-y consistency. Pour the mixture into ramekins to make individual servings, a big bowl for dishing it up family-style, or even a Bundt pan for a retro-inspired centerpiece.
Allow the mousse to set in the refrigerator for a few hours, or until firm. If you run into trouble unmolding your dessert, use the hot water trick to get the Jell-O out of any mold. Top your semi-homemade treats off with an extra swirl of yogurt or a bit of whipped topping, plus fresh fruits, for a dish that is giving 1950s food revival in the very best way.
The best yogurt fruit mousse flavor combinations
This mousse isn't just easy to make; it's also nearly effortless to customize with different gelatin, yogurt, and toppings. Go for lemon or lime Jell-O and crumble some graham crackers on top of the mousse for a meringue pie-style vibe, or opt for orange if you're a Creamsicle fan. Finish a strawberry mousse with chocolate shavings, or adorn a pineapple base with shredded coconut. You can even go for almond Jell-O and fruit cocktail for a Cantonese comfort food-inspired take.
Of course, pairing like with like is also a great choice here. Peach Jell-O mousse topped with juicy fresh peaches, watermelon gelatin adorned with crisp fresh melon, or mango gelatin finished with even more of the buttery tropical fruit are prime examples of how you can never have too much of a good thing.
While you'll always want to use Greek-style yogurt for its thick and creamy texture — helping you avoid a runny mousse — feel free to deviate from the plain variety. Try cherry gelatin and vanilla yogurt with toasted almonds on top, or go for raspberry Jell-O and blueberry yogurt, and finish the treat off with whichever summer berries you prefer. Add this dish to your rotation, and you will always be ready with a tasty and low-effort dessert that is perfect for treating yourself or impressing a group!