How To Make A Refreshing Summer Fruit Mousse With Just 2 Ingredients

Need a refreshing, easy dessert for when the summer heat is making you almost too sluggish to move? Using about as much effort as it takes to boil water, you can make a creamy, fresh, and deliciously satisfying fruity mousse — no double boilers or heavy whipping cream required. This sweet treat is cheap and protein-rich, and you might already have the ingredients laying around. All you need is a packet of powdered fruit-flavored gelatin, such as Jell-O, and plain Greek yogurt. The gelatin brings both the sweetness and flavor to the table, while the dairy provides a creamy texture.

Start by dissolving the gelatin in a bit of hot water. Allow it to cool to a lukewarm temperature, then whisk in the yogurt. About 1 cup of yogurt per 3 ounce packet of gelatin creates the ideal mousse-y consistency. Pour the mixture into ramekins to make individual servings, a big bowl for dishing it up family-style, or even a Bundt pan for a retro-inspired centerpiece.

Allow the mousse to set in the refrigerator for a few hours, or until firm. If you run into trouble unmolding your dessert, use the hot water trick to get the Jell-O out of any mold. Top your semi-homemade treats off with an extra swirl of yogurt or a bit of whipped topping, plus fresh fruits, for a dish that is giving 1950s food revival in the very best way.