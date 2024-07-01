The Absolute Best Milk To Use For Creamy Homemade Milkshakes

Whether you call it a New England milkshake, malt, or frappe — the classic ice cream-based beverage is a deliciously sweet and refreshing treat, and you can make it right at home. All you need is milk and ice cream, but some milks are better than others.

When trying to achieve that dessert shop-level creaminess at home, the best option to use is whole milk. Generally, milk with a higher fat content will produce creamier shakes. Whole milk is 3.5% fat, compared to 2% reduced-fat milk, and 1% in skim milk. The same rules apply to the ice cream you'll use for the blended treat. Traditionally made from cow's milk, the best ice cream to use will be a classic whole milk-based pint. Low-fat or alternative nut milk options, while great on their own, may not produce the same quality of shake if you want ultra creamy richness.

Typically, one pint of ice cream will net two milkshakes. To get that perfect thickness, the ideal amount of milk to use is around 2/3 cup. This will allow the blender to actually mix everything up, but not enough for the milk to overtake the flavor of the ice cream.