7 Best-Value Chinese Chain Restaurants
Chinese food has been a staple in the United States for decades. According to Pew Research Center, 39% of all Asian restaurants in the U.S. serve Chinese food — significantly more than any other Asian cuisine. Every American state has Chinese eateries, and it's not a stretch to say that many Americans have a Chinese restaurant or takeout spot close to home that they swear by and order from at least semi-regularly.
Of course, what most people think of as Chinese food is actually an Americanized version of more traditional dishes, like chop suey, but plenty of the most famous meals, such as orange chicken, were invented in the States. But with Chinese food being so popular on the whole, there's naturally a wide variety of styles and price points for different restaurants. But all of them serve filling, tasty cuisine, including favorites like crab rangoon, sesame chicken, and beef and broccoli. For those craving sweet-and-sour chicken or a great egg roll, these are the best value chains for Chinese food, letting you fill your belly without blowing your food budget.
Panda Express
With more than 2,600 locations, Panda Express easily dominates every other Chinese chain in the nation. The first one opened in 1983 and was an offshoot of the Panda Inn, a restaurant that was established in Pasadena, California, a decade prior. Panda Express was a more streamlined version of the older eatery, and in 1987, the fast-casual chain created the now-iconic dish, orange chicken. The company's Panda Rewards program was introduced in 2023. It allows customers to earn points toward free food, receive insider perks, and select a gift option on their birthday.
It's earned its place as one of the best values out there thanks to the various bowl and plate bundles, as well as the five-person family meal. According to prices at a location in Richmond, Va., family meal starts at $42 and feeds up to five people with three large entrées and two large sides. The bundles start at $11 for a bowl with one entrée, a side, and a medium drink. There are also two plate bundles, with one offering a side and two entrées for $13, while the other has three entrées and one side for $15. Both plate bundles include a medium drink, too. And of course, there are plenty of appetizers and a la carte items to save even more money if you're not hungry enough for a larger portion. If you have any leftovers, the Panda Express website has recipes to turn them into new meals, like honey sesame chicken shepherd's pie or black pepper steak empanadas.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's is one of the largest Chinese chain restaurants in the country, with over 200 locations. It's been around since 1993 and has earned a loyal customer following, even if some fans became displeased with the chain's rising prices over the past few years. That's one reason the restaurant revamped its menu in 2025. The chain now has several value options, including a rewards program, meal bundles, and a weekday happy hour.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in many locations, the happy hour allows guests to try discounted food and drinks, such as half-priced crab wontons, dumplings, and lettuce wraps, with a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails. The Chef's Feast is a meal bundle that comes with an appetizer, a choice of soup or salad, and two or more entrées, depending on the bundle you select. For a party of two, the bundle is $38, or $19 per person, according to prices at a Richmond, Va. location. There are also options for four or six people if you want to feed the whole family. Just be aware that these deals are for online orders only, so don't show up for date night expecting to dine in and order one.
To save money on an in-house experience, the menu includes lunch and house specials starting under $16 that include rice, an entrée, and a soup or salad. And, of course, there's the loyalty rewards program whose members receive complimentary edamame when they dine in, as well as a free dessert or appetizer on their birthday.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has been serving fan-favorite items like crab wontons and General Tso's chicken since it initially opened in 2000. The Arizona-based chain currently has over 100 restaurants across the country and is known for its large selection of sauces, including the signature Firecracker, dan dan, and Pei Wei original. The chain is praised by many customers for its large portions, reasonable prices, and gluten-free options. It's also known for bourbon chicken and has recently introduced two new kinds of dumplings.
The business has an app-based rewards program that gives members a free appetizer on their birthdays, discounts, and redeemable points for various menu items. It also has several feast options for three to seven people. At a location in Raleigh, N.C., the Feast for Three starts at $46, making each person's serving just over $15. The meal includes a shareable starter, three entrées, and an order of Thai donuts. If you're dining solo, entrées start around $12.50 and continue to $14. The mains come with a side of rice and are customizable to the guests' tastes. Appetizers range from about $5 to $9, making them an easy way to mix and match your own dim sum meal.
Pick Up Stix
This California-based chain has built a loyal following since opening in 1989. There are dozens of locations across Southern California, and the chain is continuing to expand its presence. Fans note the cheese wontons, house chicken, shrimp fried rice, and noodles are tasty and fresh. Others mention how friendly the customer service is, although some people say the portions are smaller than expected.
In addition to having its own rewards program, the restaurant has an entire line of Asia Fit meals that have fewer than 400 calories per serving. The chain also uses trans-fat-free oil, making the menu here a smarter choice for people watching their macros. According to prices at its Tustin, Calif. location, rice and noodle items, like chow mein, range from just under $9 to $13, while the entrées start at $13 and continue to $14 before any additional modifications are made to any dish. Family value packs can feed between three and seven people and start at $39. The meal for three includes two chicken entrées, four chocolate-dipped fortune cookies, four dumplings and cheese wontons, rice, and a choice of chow mein or fried rice. That's a lot of food for around $13 per person.
Leeann Chin
Leeann Chin opened her first restaurant in 1980, and the eponymous brand has grown to more than 40 locations in the decades since. This chain operates in the Midwest, and generations of families have fond memories of the restaurants. While fans online note that certain locations aren't as good as others, many people still praise the egg rolls and bourbon, orange, and sesame chicken dishes. The fried rice and lemon chicken are also popular meals.
The chain also participates in the Asia Fit program, which provides a selection of meals for less than 400 calories per serving. The rewards program app supplies members with free cream cheese puffs on their birthday and exclusive offers throughout the year. There are veggie and tofu options, as well as shrimp, beef, and chicken entrées. Per its Maple Grove, Minn. location, the mains range from around $9 to $12.50 and include either white or brown rice, while the combination plates start around $9 and continue to almost $11. The Party Packs feed three or four people and cost between $37 and $43. And if you want to continue the experience at home, bottles of several of the chain's sauces are available to order. They'll make creating your own Chinese takeout-style veggies at home that much easier.
Lao Sze Chuan
With nearly two dozen locations, Lao Sze Chuan has grown from a singular restaurant into an emerging chain over almost 30 years. While this brand isn't the cheapest on the list, it is one of the most highly rated. Mains range up to $25 per plate, but guests note there's enough leftover to take home with them. Other customers are impressed that the chain makes its own crab rangoons from scratch.
There are dozens of choices for the brand's lunch menu, including dry chili chicken, lamb with cumin powder, and cashew nut shrimp. Per pricing from its Highland Park, Ill. location, specials are $11 and include a choice of egg roll and steamed or veggie fried rice in addition to the entrée. Some locations also have a happy hour with small plates for $8, such as dan dan noodles, pork buns, and noodle soup. The restaurant serves hot and cold appetizers ranging from $4 to $11, including pot stickers (steamed dumpling with a fried, crispy bottom).
Xi'an Famous Foods
In business for more than 20 years, Xi'an Famous Foods chain started as the dream of a father-and-son duo. While the son marketed the business, the father was busy perfecting recipes that caught the attention of the general public. Even Anthony Bourdain was impressed, featuring its original stall in Flushing, Queens on his show "No Reservations" back in 2007. Today, there are around two dozen independently owned restaurants in the brand, helping to ensure the food and service remain highly rated by customers. The hand-ripped noodles are a fan favorite and are used in many of the chain's dishes.
According to pricing from its Philadelphia location, for the noodle meals range from around $10 to $13, while the specialty burgers on fresh flatbread cost $5 for the stewed pork version or $6 for the spicy cumin lamb option. The four varieties of dumplings start at $7.55 and continue to $8.70. If you're not close to one of the restaurants, the brand offers meal kits for people to make at home. You can choose between four kinds of hand-ripped noodles with various accompaniments or three types of dumplings with spicy and sour sauces.
Methodology
This list of the best-value Chinese chain restaurants wasn't entirely based on dollar amounts for menu items, but the overall value based on price point. After creating an initial pool of restaurants, I scoured numerous reviews and comments from social media, ratings platforms, and search engine results to determine which chains had the best ratings related to factors customers value most, including overall quality/taste, price point, portion size, and more. Only the chains with the highest praise across several platforms made the final list.