7 Best-Value Chinese Chain Restaurants

P.F. Chang's is one of the largest Chinese chain restaurants in the country, with over 200 locations. It's been around since 1993 and has earned a loyal customer following, even if some fans became displeased with the chain's rising prices over the past few years. That's one reason the restaurant revamped its menu in 2025. The chain now has several value options, including a rewards program, meal bundles, and a weekday happy hour.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in many locations, the happy hour allows guests to try discounted food and drinks, such as half-priced crab wontons, dumplings, and lettuce wraps, with a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails. The Chef's Feast is a meal bundle that comes with an appetizer, a choice of soup or salad, and two or more entrées, depending on the bundle you select. For a party of two, the bundle is $38, or $19 per person, according to prices at a Richmond, Va. location. There are also options for four or six people if you want to feed the whole family. Just be aware that these deals are for online orders only, so don't show up for date night expecting to dine in and order one.

To save money on an in-house experience, the menu includes lunch and house specials starting under $16 that include rice, an entrée, and a soup or salad. And, of course, there's the loyalty rewards program whose members receive complimentary edamame when they dine in, as well as a free dessert or appetizer on their birthday.