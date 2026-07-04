Gordon Ramsay Makes Pork Chops Burst With Flavor Using This Steak Technique

Pork chops, while cheaper than steak, can have just as much flavor and even use the same cooking tricks that make slabs of red meat great. Gordon Ramsay takes this idea quite seriously, giving his chops a thorough butter basting to finish them off.

Even the most tender chops with the right amount of fat are a little more prone to drying out than some steaks because they lack marbling. While fat caps impart great flavor, it's quite easy to accidentally dry out your pork in a pan, as direct contact with high heat swiftly evaporates juices. Once his chop has seared and almost come to temperature, Ramsay finishes it with a few lumps of butter to impart great flavor on the exterior and help keep it juicy. He even spoons more over it while it rests, allowing the butter to rest on the surface and slowly sink into the meat.

The trick of it is to treat it as an opportunity to add more taste rather than to cook your pork chop longer. Cook both sides in a high-smoke-point oil to develop a flavorful crust, then allow the butter to come into play once you lower the heat. Just like when butter-basting a steak, Ramsay lets it get frothy before he starts basting. Angle the pan towards you and scoop the butter away from you and over the chop in a soft, tossing motion to thoroughly coat your meat.