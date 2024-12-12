The Unexpected Condiment That Gives Steak A Perfect Sear
There are many ways to boost a simple steak dinner -– but have you ever tried covering the meat in mayonnaise before you cook it? While it might initially seem a bizarre idea, it makes more sense when you think about what mayo is actually made of: oil, egg yolks, lemon juice, and vinegar. These elements all combine to give steak a superb sear, and there are a number of reasons why.
Mayonnaise has a higher smoke point than butter and some oils — it's why mayo (not butter) gives the crispiest grilled cheese; it can be heated to a hotter temperature without burning. Using mayo means the fat from the oil and the protein from the egg also help the surface of the steak to brown better. The sugars in the condiment enable the Maillard reaction, which requires sugar, to occur more effectively than oil on its own. This superior browning is ideal for thinner cuts, which will otherwise overcook before a good crust develops.
To avoid mistakes when cooking steaks with oil, it's best to oil the meat rather than the pan — but oil doesn't always stick well to the protein's surface. Because mayo is an emulsion of oil droplets surrounded by egg, it naturally bonds to the meat. If you're grilling the steak, the condiment also helps prevent the beef from sticking. And though you will get a great result using just the condiment alone, you can easily elevate it by incorporating additional flavors for a truly delicious crust.
Mix mayo with extra ingredients for a flavorful crust
The mayo process is simple: All you need to do is season the beef with salt and pepper, then coat each side of the meat with the condiment before cooking it. You don't need much mayo — around two tablespoons per steak should be ample. If you want to reverse sear steak, simply add the mayo after it's been slowly cooked but before you quickly sear it in a hot pan.
The mayonnaise won't add any distracting flavors to the meat, so there's no need to worry about that. But to boost the rich, savory taste, add some herbs or spices to the mayo before you apply it to the steak. Try rosemary and garlic, or your favorite dry rub — the thick condiment helps the seasoning stick better and also stops the spices from burning. Alternatively, make a sweet and salty coating for steak by mixing a flavorful rub packed with ingredients such as coffee, mushroom powder, brown sugar, pepper, and salt to the mayo.
You can also mix your favorite sauces with creamy mayo to further amplify the flavor. Try the spicy-sharp raw sauce chimichurri, aromatic pesto, or sweet and smoky barbecue. And if you like, you can use the mayonnaise coating in advance as a marinade since like all good marinades it contains oil, acid, and seasoning. Apply it up to a day ahead for a tender, tasty, and perfectly seared result once cooked.