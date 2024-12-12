The Unexpected Condiment That Gives Steak A Perfect Sear

There are many ways to boost a simple steak dinner -– but have you ever tried covering the meat in mayonnaise before you cook it? While it might initially seem a bizarre idea, it makes more sense when you think about what mayo is actually made of: oil, egg yolks, lemon juice, and vinegar. These elements all combine to give steak a superb sear, and there are a number of reasons why.

Mayonnaise has a higher smoke point than butter and some oils — it's why mayo (not butter) gives the crispiest grilled cheese; it can be heated to a hotter temperature without burning. Using mayo means the fat from the oil and the protein from the egg also help the surface of the steak to brown better. The sugars in the condiment enable the Maillard reaction, which requires sugar, to occur more effectively than oil on its own. This superior browning is ideal for thinner cuts, which will otherwise overcook before a good crust develops.

To avoid mistakes when cooking steaks with oil, it's best to oil the meat rather than the pan — but oil doesn't always stick well to the protein's surface. Because mayo is an emulsion of oil droplets surrounded by egg, it naturally bonds to the meat. If you're grilling the steak, the condiment also helps prevent the beef from sticking. And though you will get a great result using just the condiment alone, you can easily elevate it by incorporating additional flavors for a truly delicious crust.