The Mistakes You Should Avoid When Butter-Basting Steak

With so many ways to cook a steak and so many different cuts to master, making the most of a specific technique can be hard if you don't know what mistakes to avoid. One of the most common, yet easily messed up cooking methods is butter basting your steak: spooning butter over the meat as it cooks to tenderize it and add flavor. While there are many tips out there, Food Republic spoke to Dominick Pepe, executive chef at Rocco's Steakhouse, to learn how to properly butter baste.

The first thing to know is that butter basting is not a form of cooking, but a means of adding flavor — hence why it occurs near the end of the cooking process. Pepe said, "For optimal results, I would finish the steak by basting with butter. I recommend starting the sear in a neutral, high smoke point oil such as non-seed oil or avocado oil, and then introducing the butter towards the end of the cooking process to baste and finish the steak."

Butter basting requires patience, but when it's go-time, the greatest mistakes often come from not monitoring the temperature and smoke levels, and not knowing what the best cuts of steak are and how to cook them – some steaks, like hanger, need hot and fast cooking after all. Butter basting will put all five of your senses to the test, but when done correctly, you'll want to use this flavoring method every time. Just know which mistakes you should avoid at all costs.