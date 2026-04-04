This Pork Chop Cut Delivers Tender Meat With Just The Right Amount Of Fat

There are many standout pork cuts; you've got the succulent pork belly, the barbecue essential pork shoulder, and of course, the humble pork chop. But there's one lesser-known cut, which is also known as "the ribeye of pork," which delivers flavor, juiciness, and tenderness: the rib chop.

To clear things up, the rib chop is technically a pork chop. That's because a pork chop is a general term for a cut of pork loin, so this could be anywhere from the shoulder to the hip. On the other hand, the rib chop is a specific, premium cut that is taken exclusively from the rib primal section of the loin. This cut features a large, circular eye of meat, and typically comes with a single rib bone. It also typically has a thin layer of fat around the outer edge, also known as a fat cap. The reason why this cut is known to be so tender and flavorful is that it's cut from the loin, which is a muscle that does very little work. This allows it to develop intramuscular fat (marbling) as opposed to dense connective tissue, more common in harder-working areas like the shoulder or the shank.

The presence of the intramuscular fat, as well as the fat cap, is super important during cooking. As the rib chop heats, this fat melts and bastes the meat, preventing it from drying out while infusing it with rich flavors. On top of that, the bone acts as a natural insulation, preventing the meat from overcooking and keeping it moist.