Why Steakhouse Steak Seems To Taste So Much Better Than Homemade

If you're anything like us, going to a steakhouse was always reserved for special occasions like anniversaries or birthdays. Something about the fancy tablecloths, extensive wine menus, and mouth-watering steaks just always makes for a dazzling evening. While enjoying your food, you may be riddled with the thought of how steaks, which are essentially just big chunks of meat, can somehow taste so good at the restaurant, but only decent when made at home. Food Republic spoke to Kathleen Smith, home cooking expert & recipe developer at Gonna Want Seconds, to pick her brain on why they seem to be so much better when ordered from a steakhouse.

"Steakhouses rely on high-heat equipment such as commercial broilers and open-flame grills to create that signature crust," Smith said. Additionally, she mentioned that steakhouses rely on quality thick cuts of meat, as well as cooking techniques like even cooking temperatures and perfected timing. These come together to make all the difference in the result. "Combine that with seasoning know-how and a solid resting routine, and you get a steak that tastes as good as it looks," Smith said.