The Once-Bankrupt Steakhouse That Outshines Its Competitors In One Key Category

There's no shortage of good and bad steakhouse chains in the United States, and most have their own signature flair. Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its well-marbled meat while Texas Roadhouse ranks well when it comes to affordability. However, a 2025 Casual Dining Study has revealed that Logan's Roadhouse, a chain with over 130 restaurants in 22 states, is at the top of the list in an entirely different category: customer experience.

In a press release, Market Force Information shared that Logan's Roadhouse had clocked in at the number one spot in its Customer Loyalty Index (CLI). The organization uses CX Metrics (which includes measurements in customer satisfaction and loyalty) to gauge customer loyalty, focusing on categories that range from customer satisfaction and the likelihood of a customer recommending a restaurant to other factors like value and ambience. Overall, Market Force Information reported the responses of 3,427 individuals in the United States to find which steakhouses performed best. But Logan's Roadhouse still beat the others out, coming out on top of competitors like Texas Roadhouse and The Keg.

The high ranking is likely bright news for the chain that has spent the early part of the 2020s staging a comeback. Not only did it file for bankruptcy protection in 2016, but it also filed Chapter 11 in 2020 and temporarily closed all of its locations.