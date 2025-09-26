The Once-Bankrupt Steakhouse That Outshines Its Competitors In One Key Category
There's no shortage of good and bad steakhouse chains in the United States, and most have their own signature flair. Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its well-marbled meat while Texas Roadhouse ranks well when it comes to affordability. However, a 2025 Casual Dining Study has revealed that Logan's Roadhouse, a chain with over 130 restaurants in 22 states, is at the top of the list in an entirely different category: customer experience.
In a press release, Market Force Information shared that Logan's Roadhouse had clocked in at the number one spot in its Customer Loyalty Index (CLI). The organization uses CX Metrics (which includes measurements in customer satisfaction and loyalty) to gauge customer loyalty, focusing on categories that range from customer satisfaction and the likelihood of a customer recommending a restaurant to other factors like value and ambience. Overall, Market Force Information reported the responses of 3,427 individuals in the United States to find which steakhouses performed best. But Logan's Roadhouse still beat the others out, coming out on top of competitors like Texas Roadhouse and The Keg.
The high ranking is likely bright news for the chain that has spent the early part of the 2020s staging a comeback. Not only did it file for bankruptcy protection in 2016, but it also filed Chapter 11 in 2020 and temporarily closed all of its locations.
More on Logan's Roadhouse
The first location of Logan's Roadhouse opened its doors in 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky. In about one year's time, a second location was established and only three years later, the company went public. From there, franchises began to open, and in 2003, after 12 years in business, it welcomed its 100th location. Now, with even more restaurants throughout the country, Logan's Steakhouse underscores its commitment to a high level of hospitality on its site — where it boasts that it offers "quality steaks, a kickin' bar and upbeat dining experience" (per Logan's Roadhouse).
Logan's Roadhouse's menu features an array of options, but it's known for its mesquite wood-grilled steaks in a variety of cuts that can be topped with anything from creamy spinach or garlic butter to crispy onions, sauteed mushrooms, or their signature Brewski Onions, which are braised in Samuel Adams beer. They also pride themselves on two items that have been with them since the early days: their yeast rolls and Roadhouse Tea, the latter of which is billed as a "feisty version" of a classic Long Island Iced Tea that comes in its original flavor as well as Southern Peach and Big Easy Blue (via Logan's Roadhouse).
The rest of the dishes at the restaurant range from chicken, pasta, and seafood to soup and salad, and there's a kids' menu, too. And for diners on a budget, the Real-Deal Menu hits the spot with a salad, choice of entree (from a limited list), side, unlimited rolls, and a drink for only $11.99, from open to close every day.