From The Menu To The Marbling, Here's How To Tell If You're Dining At A Top-Tier Steakhouse

A hearty steak meal can be found on pretty much every sit-down restaurant's menu nowadays, but some dining establishments specialize in the beefy protein so well that it earns the moniker of steakhouse. These restaurants can run the gamut from terrible to terrific, and you may not know which one you are at until you are already midway through your meal. To avoid this risky gamble and learn how to correctly identify if a steakhouse is the real deal, Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, a chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. According to the expert, "A great steakhouse isn't just about the steak, it's about attention to detail, from the sourcing of the meat, to the way it's served."

Littley shared that a top-tier steakhouse doesn't just offer a steak dinner, it takes real pride in the serving and enjoying of the delicacy. The chef elaborated, "From sourcing to execution to service, every detail should enhance the experience of enjoying one of the best meals you can order." Next time you are looking for an authentic steakhouse experience, keep you eye out for these characteristics that will indicate whether you are, in Littley's words, "dining at a top-tier establishment or just an average grill house."