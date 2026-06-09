What A Typical Steakhouse Was Like In The 1800s

Steakhouses are one of the cornerstones of the U.S. food industry. With around 16,000 such establishments throughout the country, and multi-billion dollar franchises like Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and LongHorn, it's clear Americans like to find a hearty slab of meat to sink their teeth in — and an equally upscale atmosphere to match, especially when splurging out on increasingly expensive dinners. The specific restaurant model, known for its dim-lit ambiance and wood-panelled decor, for centuries has been embedded in the nation's cultural fabric, imported from Britain and developing rapidly in 19th-century New York City. But steakhouses back then were decidedly different to those of today — and not everyone was quite so welcome.

The modern-day steakhouse fundamentally weds two distinct 19th-century dining concepts: chophouses, which catered to a working class base, and eventually spread to the American West, drawing in ranchers, cowboys and miners alike; and beef banquets, which had blue-collar origins, but ended up attracting a decidedly wealthier clientele by the turn of the century, as popular spots for political fundraisers. The former had often dingy interiors, and served simple, bone-in cuts to hungry laborers; the latter were broadly akin to a high-end version of the modern-day all-you-can-eat: gluttonous, cutlery-free buffets with unlimited steak and booze to spare.

A testament to their enduring appeal, you can still find examples of these 19th-century establishments across the Big Apple. Old Homestead and Keens are among oldest steakhouses in the country, while 1837-founded Delmonico's dates back to before the Civil War, and was an example of an extravagant fine-dining locale. Steakhouses today remain a popular place for romantic dinners, special occasions, and family outings, known for a typically warm and accommodating atmosphere. This image, however, was in large part the work of women who, formerly denied entry, helped shape the restaurants as we now know them.