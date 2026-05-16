20 High-Protein Trader Joe's Products Under $10

Zeroing in on protein intake has become a widespread food trend, akin to the low-fat diet craze of the 1990s. Consequently, protein-packed products are everywhere these days, from fast-food items to grab at the drive-thru to your daily caffeine fix via lattes from Starbucks.

In our efforts to get enough of this important macronutrient in our diets, it can be helpful to have some high-protein snacks, protein-rich ready-to-eat foods, and protein-packed prepackaged meals on hand — some days, there just isn't time to get into the kitchen and cook from scratch. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a variety of tasty options to help you get your recommended daily allowance and stay fueled up for all your important tasks.

In general, you should have 0.36 grams of protein per pound of your weight, and these TJ products deliver big to help ensure you're getting enough to properly power up as you go about your day. From meal prep helpers to grab-and-go fuelers, there are plenty of high-protein goodies to peruse and purchase in the aisles of your local Trader Joe's. Take a look at some standout options for under $10!