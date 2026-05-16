20 High-Protein Trader Joe's Products Under $10
Zeroing in on protein intake has become a widespread food trend, akin to the low-fat diet craze of the 1990s. Consequently, protein-packed products are everywhere these days, from fast-food items to grab at the drive-thru to your daily caffeine fix via lattes from Starbucks.
In our efforts to get enough of this important macronutrient in our diets, it can be helpful to have some high-protein snacks, protein-rich ready-to-eat foods, and protein-packed prepackaged meals on hand — some days, there just isn't time to get into the kitchen and cook from scratch. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a variety of tasty options to help you get your recommended daily allowance and stay fueled up for all your important tasks.
In general, you should have 0.36 grams of protein per pound of your weight, and these TJ products deliver big to help ensure you're getting enough to properly power up as you go about your day. From meal prep helpers to grab-and-go fuelers, there are plenty of high-protein goodies to peruse and purchase in the aisles of your local Trader Joe's. Take a look at some standout options for under $10!
Versatile Beef Birria brings a protein boost to dinner
A handy dinner hack comes packed with 32 grams of protein per 1-cup serving in this Trader Joe's Beef Birria, featuring tender, slow-cooked beef in a savory broth flavored with dried chiles, crushed tomatoes, and aromatic spices. This ready-to-heat Mexican stew delivers a delicious, protein-powered jumpstart to your meal prep and can be consumed as a standalone entree or creatively transformed into a variety of dishes, ranging from tacos and quesadillas to empanadas and grilled cheese sandwiches. Trader Joe's Beef Birria is priced at $7.99.
Hearty meat lasagna to feed your household
This Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna delivers a household-sized meal that can be quickly popped in the oven for a set-it-and-forget-it entree that cooks up in about an hour. Rich with egg pasta, tomato sauce, ground beef, pork, and four types of cheese — ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, and parmesan — it packs in 21 grams of protein per 1-cup serving to satisfy the hungry mouths at your dinner table. Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna is priced at $7.49.
A protein-packed charcuterie snack
Trader Joe's packs the concept of charcuterie into a convenient, snack-sized pouch with its Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, which delivers an impressive 30 grams of protein per serving. Featuring prosciutto that has been aged 11 months and fresh mozzarella that is delightfully tender, these simple, savory antipasto rollups make an incredibly filling snack when you're hungry on the go. Trader Joe's Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese is priced at $4.99.
Hearty frittatas make a protein-rich nosh
For a tasty protein bump at breakfast or any time, these Trader Joe's Egg Frittatas are composed of egg whites, whole eggs, whey protein, Swiss cheese, cauliflower, and fried onions for a hearty, wholesome bite that delivers 25 grams of protein per 2 frittatas. They are microwaveable or ovenable and can be enjoyed on their own or layered up in a filling sandwich. Trader Joe's Egg Frittatas are priced at $3.49.
Flavors of India, ready to heat and rich in protein
Offering up 24 grams of protein, this Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice delivers a perfectly spiced frozen entree that's ready to warm and eat. Juicy chicken and aromatic Basmati rice are sauced with a flavorful curry made from tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger, and butter for a delicious, filling meal that's hot and ready in minutes. Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is priced at $4.49.
A savory, protein-filled mealtime mashup
If you can't decide between Tex-Mex or a burger, fuel up with both via this Trader Joe's Cheeseburger Burrito, packed with 27 grams of protein. A flour tortilla is filled with all the classic elements of a great cheeseburger, including beef, sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and even dill pickle relish for a yummy, unique meal component. Trader Joe's Cheeseburger Burrito is priced at $4.49.
A chocolatey grab-and-go option
It doesn't get much easier than a grab-and-go drink you can take with you in the car or on foot, and Trader Joe's Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage serves up 23 grams of protein in one bottle. Simple, tasty, convenient, and chocolatey — what's not to love? Trader Joe's Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie is priced at $3.49.
A favorite Trader Joe's appetizer is now a protein-packed entree
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip, you can now enjoy that same gooey, scrumptious flavor as an entree — not just an appetizer — in Trader Joe's 3 Cheese Spinach & Artichoke Pasta. This frozen, ready-to-heat creation features orecchiette pasta; a creamy Swiss, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese sauce; tender artichokes; and spinach, with 27 grams of protein to fill you up. Trader Joe's 3 Cheese Spinach & Artichoke Pasta is priced at $3.79.
A quick, filling, Asian-inspired meal prep option
This heat-and-serve Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken makes meal prep easy, providing a tasty foundation that other elements, like rice and veggies, can be added to for a quick, filling meal. A hearty 31 grams of protein per serving makes this a power-packed option for an easy lunch or dinner. Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken is priced at $6.49.
Quick-to-prepare, protein-hearty enchiladas
A delicious meal is served up with 24 grams of protein per serving in Trader Joe's Not Your Average Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas. Rich with tender, dark-meat shredded chicken and a tasty salsa verde, these corn tortilla creations are topped with diced peppers and gooey mozzarella cheese and are ready to eat after a quick turn in a microwave or oven. Trader Joe's Not Your Average Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas are priced at $4.99.
An impressive boost of protein in a convenient, ready-to-eat sammie
Grab-and-go protein power-ups don't get much easier than a sandwich that's prepared and ready to go, and this limited-time Trader Joe's Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich requires nothing more than opening the package and enjoying. Along with the tasty flavors of tender, oven-roasted chicken slices, sharp white cheddar cheese, peppery arugula, cranberry-seeded wheat bread, and a creamy cranberry aioli, you'll enjoy a fuel boost from the impressive 34 grams of protein. Trader Joe's Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich is priced at $5.49.
An Italian classic that's packed with protein
With just a quick turn in a microwave, you can enjoy 27 grams of protein served up in an Italian classic via Trader Joe's Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce. House-made spaghetti from Trader Joe's Canadian supplier is combined with garlicky tomato sauce that is rich with beef, pork, and sharp Romano cheese for a fast, satisfying meal to energize your day. Trader Joe's Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is priced at $4.49.
Surprisingly high-protein lettuce wraps
A lettuce wrap may not seem like a likely candidate for high protein content, but Trader Joe's Chicken Lettuce Wraps defy expectations with 29 grams of protein per container. The package contains large pieces of greenberg lettuce just waiting to be filled with the included ground chicken mixture, which is rich with water chestnuts, shredded carrots, black sesame seeds, and the flavors of ginger, garlic, red chili pepper flakes, soy sauce, and sesame oil; to top it all off, cilantro sprigs, fried rice noodles, and a soy and sesame sauce are also included. Trader Joe's Chicken Lettuce Wraps are priced at $5.99.
A protein-rich shrimp dish with a citrusy twist
If you're craving seafood, Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp delivers 24 grams of protein per savory-sweet 1-cup serving. Large, lightly battered shrimp are swimming in a creamy sauce with a tropical twist (spoiler alert: it's pineapple), and candied walnuts are included for a crunchy, post-cooking topping. Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp is priced at $6.99.
A favorite cheesy Tex-Mex option with a protein pop
Quesadillas are always a great choice for a meal or quick snack, and Trader Joe's Southwest Style Chicken Quesadillas pack in 23 grams of protein to fill you up. These chicken-, cheese-, bean-, and veggie-filled flour tortillas can be quickly heated in a microwave, skillet, or oven for a delicious fill-up when you're feeling hungry. Trader Joe's Southwest Style Chicken Quesadillas are priced at $4.49.
A protein-filled, handheld take on a classic Caesar salad
A quick, ready-to-eat meal comes packed with 33 grams of protein in Trader Joe's Chicken Caesar Wrap, featuring a spinach tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, and parmesan cheese. A container of creamy Caesar dressing is included to top off this fast, tasty meal. Trader Joe's Chicken Caesar Wrap is priced at $5.49.
Plant-based protein power
If you want to add some plant-powered protein to your meals, Trader Joe's Organic 3 Grain Tempeh is a vegan meat substitute that imbues a variety of recipes with 19 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. TJ's product is made from soybeans, brown rice, barley, and millet, and will bring a tasty, hearty, meat-like essence to your meal. Trader Joe's Organic 3 Grain Tempeh is priced at $2.49.
A pre-marinated meal prep helper that's packed with protein
Trader Joe's gives you a great start to any meal with these Trader Joe's Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders, which have 24 grams of protein per serving and are easy to cook up with veggies, pasta, and much more to create a variety of delicious dishes. This pre-marinated product features a combination of boneless, skinless chicken breast pieces flavored with a Mediterranean-style marinade, and it comes with all the work of cutting and seasoning already done for you — all that's left is for you to transform it into something tasty. Trader Joe's Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders are priced at $7.49 per pound.
An Asian-inspired favorite brings the protein
Delivering up 24 grams of protein per serving, Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken is a perfect quick-meal option, featuring dark meat chicken, bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts, peanuts, and fried dry chili pieces bathed in a flavorful, medium-spicy sauce. The heat level is tailored to please a variety of palates, making dinnertime as easy as can be — just toss in some rice or noodles, and you're ready to eat. Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken is priced at $6.49.
Easy snacking with a meaty punch
If you want to fuel up with a protein-rich snack, these Trader Joe's Mini Uncured Salami Sticks are the perfect option — just pack them along in a pocket, purse, or glove compartment for a quick boost of protein when your energy is running low. With 17 grams of protein per serving, these meaty sticks will keep you well satisfied and energized for everything you need to accomplish between meals. Trader Joe's Mini Uncured Salami Sticks are priced at $1.99.