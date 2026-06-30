Elevate Your Culver's Burger With These 5 Ordering Tips

Fast-food franchise Culver's hasn't yet reached every U.S. state with its unique ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard — considered by Redditors to be the best fast-food frozen treat. But folks in the 26 states where the chain does have a presence, as of June 2026, have been treated to a host of tasty goodies that reflect the brand's Wisconsin roots.

Dairy-forward foods lead the Culver's menu, featuring the cheese and other farm goods Wisconsin is famous for, and enthusiasts can't get enough of signature items like the Wisconsin Cheese Curds and various desserts featuring that creamy custard. Some fans without a Culver's nearby even make special, long-distance trips just to get their fix, with one Reddit poster claiming they once flew 4,500 miles to eat at Culver's.

Whether your nearest Culver's is 10 minutes or 10 hours away, the brand's signature ButterBurgers are definitely a standout on the menu. Fans love the burgers as they are, with their buttery, toasted buns and fresh, never-frozen beef patties that are seared to order for a near-perfect crust. But even one of these famous burger creations can taste even better when you get experimental with some creative ordering tips. The following are some awesome (if we do say so ourselves) ways to turn up the tastiness on your Culver's sammie, and they're worth trying out the next time you hit up the drive-thru or dining room.