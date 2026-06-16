Olive Garden Servers Aren't Sprinkling Parmesan Cheese On Your Meal

One of the joys of eating at Olive Garden happens right after your server sets your food in front of you and comes around with a chunk of cheese. There's a certain drama as the server turns the crank on the rotary grater and lets a shower of dairy rain over your dish. But what many of us assume to be parmesan cheese is actually something else entirely: Romano. How do we know this? It's simple: Just ask any Olive Garden employee, and they'll tell you. The cheese sachets you get with your to-go order also say it on the label. The Italian-American restaurant chain's website further states that it includes a wedge of Romano cheese when you purchase one of its signature graters.

This isn't some modern cost-saving invention, though, even if Romano is less expensive for Olive Garden to serve. In fact, the cheese has been around since at least the first century B.C. While it doesn't offer the exact same flavors as parmesan, it's similar enough in taste and texture to go largely unnoticed, as it's salty, creamy, just a little nutty, and adds a nice hit of umami to your freshly made soup, salad, or pasta. However, unlike parmesan, Romano cheese isn't as straightforward to define.