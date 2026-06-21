To understand why a lobster dinner was more moderately priced in the 1960s, we have to back up and explain America's history of eating this shellfish before the mid-20th century. When the first colonists arrived on the shores of what is now the U.S., lobsters were incredibly plentiful, so much so that they were caught and fed to livestock — imagine that, farm animals noshing on what we pay premium prices for today. It was considered a poor man's protein, and aside from pigs and cows, it was consumed mainly by the impoverished, or those down on their luck (to be fair, the tomalley — the green substance found inside a lobster — can be off-putting).

However, toward the middle of the 19th century, people who weren't aware of the prejudice against lobster — mainly inlanders, as opposed to East Coasters — started trying the crustaceans, and they liked what they tasted (hence the development of the dish lobster Newberg). The once-overabundant bug of the sea began to be eaten in greater quantities, and its bottom-of-the-barrel pricing began to rise, too.

By the 1940s, lobster had shed its disadvantaged origins and become associated with high-class living, as people spotted the rich and famous eating it at restaurants. And as ever, when the 1960s rolled around, more modest eateries sought to attract patrons by offering it on their menus, pricing it just low enough that the middle class could afford it as a way to treat themselves. A lobster dinner, at $28 in today's money, was definitely more expensive than fast food and lunch-counter fare at the time, but not so outrageous that an everyday couple celebrating an anniversary or birthday couldn't make it work.