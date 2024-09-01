What Is The Green Stuff You See In Lobster?

Have you ever noticed a bright green paste in the center of your home-prepared lobster? If so, you've encountered tomalley. This soft, edible substance is technically known as the hepatopancreas, an organ found in crustaceans like lobsters, crabs, and shrimp. It functions similarly to the liver and pancreas organs by secreting digestive enzymes that helps the organism with food absorption. But, to lobster connoisseurs, tomalley is more than anatomy — it's a rich flavoring that can enhance the taste of lobster meat or be used as an additive in mouthwatering sauce recipes.

Tomalley has a salty, buttery flavor alongside a funky umami note. Its texture is similar to a thick chowder or whipped guacamole, and its color brightens from a beige-yellow hue to a vivid yellow or green after it's cooked within the lobster's body. While it may sound unappetizing to many, this delicacy is prized in modern-day New England, where lobster is a-plenty, and has roots tracing back to the 17th-century pre-colonial Caribbean islands.

The word tomalley itself is a Caribbean coinage — the communities based in the region would create a sauce known as toumalin. Tomalley was introduced to the Western world through the trade routes that brought several varieties of rum and molasses to the States.