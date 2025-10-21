This Once-Popular Seafood Dish Dates Back To The 1800s

Throughout culinary history, food trends have continually come and gone. Some make a comeback — like these 1950s food revivals — whereas others, once considered premium, fade into obscurity. One prime example of a dish that once graced fine dining menus was lobster Newberg, allegedly created in 1870s New York, featuring succulent lobster pieces in a decadent sauce consisting of butter, cream, cognac, sherry, and eggs, served over toast or in a puff pastry shell. Today, when it comes to luxury lobster dishes, you're more likely to encounter its close relative, lobster Thermidor — a similarly rich dish with its own unique and surprising history.

The widespread popularity of lobster Newberg in the Gilded Age is a testament to lobster's unique trajectory in the American food scene. In colonial America, lobster was cheap and plentiful, often considered a poor man's meal. But the expansion of canning and railway travel in the 19th century gave lobster a new reputation by transforming it into an exotic luxury for those far from the coasts. This rebrand gave rise to a variety of new and beloved lobster dishes, from the luxurious lobster Newberg and lobster Thermidor emerging in the late 19th century, to the more casual yet enduring favourites like lobster rolls, which emerged in the early 20th century, solidifying lobster's reputation as an all-American classic enjoyed by people of all creeds.

While not as popular as it once was, lobster Newberg hasn't been forgotten. March 25 is celebrated as national lobster Newberg day, and restaurants still feature the vintage dish on their menus. It also boasts some high-profile fans. In an interview with Business Insider, Martha Stewart recalled that Snoop Dog once cooked her the iconic dish.