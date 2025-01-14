Bizarre Fine-Dining Etiquette Rules To Know

Finding it hard to pick up the pheasant feather quill pen and dash off a courteous "répondez s'il vous plaît" for a soirée au supper? No, of course you're not. Because the fine-dining of modern times leans more toward thumbs-up'd texts, delivery, BYOB, and spending too long choosing between buzzy streaming docs. But today, get ready for pinkies out.

What dining society may have lost in "sense of occasion" can be made up for in stone cold knowledge about aspirational etiquette... that you can at least use as a conversation starter, if you don't need it IRL. But while these puffed-up propositions for proper procedure may seem bizarre, there might be a few tips you can revamp for the drive-thru, the sofa, or your bed (no judging).

Oddly, "Pass the Grey Poupon," calling a McDonald's Quarter Pounder a "Le Royal Cheese," or serving your cat's wet food in a crystal goblet aren't included in fine dining etiquette (let this be a learning moment, Fluffy). But if you want to pull out all the stops, here are a few highly refined manners you can — nay, must — implement post-haste.