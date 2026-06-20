12 Costco Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 12 Grams Of Protein
Many of us have heard that old adage about breakfast being the most important meal of the day. Well, it turns out that it's not just something parents tell their kids so they'll finish up their hot mush. Did you know a high-protein breakfast can actually fuel muscle growth, provide your body with more energy throughout the day, and help you better process carbohydrates and control glucose levels?
Of course, cooking up a bunch of restaurant-quality scrambled eggs with a T-bone steak isn't practical for everyone every day. That's why many of us opt for bread, a pastry, or a granola bar as a quick, on-the-go start to our day. It's definitely better than skipping breakfast altogether, but it might not help you hit your macronutrient goals. While you can opt for a breakfast sandwich from a chain drive-thru, Costco has a bunch of tasty frozen breakfast options that pack in more than 12 grams of protein per serving. They range from riffs on fast-food favorites and homey Southern handhelds to fancy French-inspired options. And because they're all from the bulk retailer, you know you won't have to restock your freezer for a while. Just keep in mind that some items on this list may not be available at your local warehouse.
Kirkland offers an upgraded take on a fast food favorite
Kirkland is Costco's in-house brand, whose products have cult status among some shoppers. The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich gives upgraded Burger King Croissan'wich vibes, with its round croissant sandwiching applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg, which just so happens to be cage-free. It also provides 19 grams of protein per sandwich.
These premier pancakes pack in the protein
Pancakes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking to protein-maxx your morning, but that's because you haven't tried the Premier Protein Pancakes from Costco. Delivering 15 grams of the macronutrient per three-pancake serving, this stack packs far more punch than your average flapjack.
Jimmy Dean has a high-protein option for fried chicken fans
If you want a crunchy and spicy chicken sandwich and some breakfast vibes all in one bite, then Costco has you covered. The Jimmy Dean Spicy Chicken Egg & Cheese Honey Biscuit features a spicy fried chicken patty and a sweet honey-infused biscuit, along with scrambled eggs and American cheese. At 19 grams of protein per sandwich, it's a great choice for when you can't decide whether it's time for breakfast or lunch.
These savory breakfast pockets deliver quick, French-inspired flavor
If your ideal morning starts with a bowl of café au lait, then La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets from Costco may be just the thing to start your day with a French-inspired flair. These ham- and cheese-stuffed croissants provide 14 grams of protein in a one-pocket serving, and they're already fully cooked, giving you enough time to enjoy your petit déjeuner. If you're not a fan of pork, Costco also sells La Boulangerie Turkey Pesto & Swiss Cheese Pockets that include 13 grams of protein per serving.
Skip the bread for some keto-friendly fuel
Red's Egg'Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich scraps the bread in favor of two scrambled egg patties, making it keto-friendly while also being a great option for those watching their glucose levels. This Costco frozen breakfast item offers 15 grams of protein per sandwich.
Red's hearty breakfast burrito comes fully loaded
Red's Chicken Sausage & Egg Scramble Breakfast Burrito is like a whole breakfast plate wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Besides its titular ingredients, it also includes roasted potatoes, peppers, beans, and three types of cheese. At 15 grams of protein per burrito, it still manages to pack in the protein alongside all the filling additions. The only thing it's lacking is your favorite red or green hot sauce.
Turkey-sausage English muffins, anyone?
These Jimmy Dean Delights English Muffins offer a lighter spin on a traditional breakfast sandwich. Each one provides about 16 grams of protein per sandwich and replaces the brand's well-known pork sausage with a turkey sausage patty. It also includes an egg white patty and a slice of American cheese, and the English muffin is made with whole grains.
Don Miguel's breakfast burrito has a homemade touch
Don Miguel Egg & Sausage Burritos are just what they sound like, with the addition of three kinds of cheese. Each burrito contains 14 grams of protein per serving. If you've ever had a fresh, homemade flour tortilla before, then the real selling point of this Costco frozen breakfast item is that all that high-protein filling is stuffed inside one that's stretched by hand.
Amylu's patties stand out with simple ingredients
I've been known to just eat a couple of slices of ham for breakfast if I'm running late, and I guess you can do the same with Amylu Organic Maple Patties. You'll get 14 grams of protein in a serving, which is two patties. But these will probably be much better in a breakfast sandwich and probably provide even more protein if you add eggs and cheese. What really stands out about this Costco item is that its ingredient list reads like a recipe you can make at home.
Pancake sandwiches turn elaborate breakfasts into fast meals
Full American breakfasts on the weekends can sometimes be the main event of your day, but they're often leisurely meals that aren't practical when you're rushing to get to work. Enter Costco's Mason Dixie Pancake Sandwich, which includes a fried egg and a pork sausage patty sandwiched between two maple syrup-infused pancakes and provides 13 grams of protein per serving.
Protein-rich Jimmy Dean croissants ensure quick breakfast satisfaction
If Kirkland's breakfast sandwich gives upgraded Croissan'wich vibes, the Jimmy Dean Croissant Sausage Egg & Cheese gives you a straight-up BK breakfast experience. Each individually wrapped sandwich is a single serving and provides 13 grams of protein.