12 Costco Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 12 Grams Of Protein

Many of us have heard that old adage about breakfast being the most important meal of the day. Well, it turns out that it's not just something parents tell their kids so they'll finish up their hot mush. Did you know a high-protein breakfast can actually fuel muscle growth, provide your body with more energy throughout the day, and help you better process carbohydrates and control glucose levels?

Of course, cooking up a bunch of restaurant-quality scrambled eggs with a T-bone steak isn't practical for everyone every day. That's why many of us opt for bread, a pastry, or a granola bar as a quick, on-the-go start to our day. It's definitely better than skipping breakfast altogether, but it might not help you hit your macronutrient goals. While you can opt for a breakfast sandwich from a chain drive-thru, Costco has a bunch of tasty frozen breakfast options that pack in more than 12 grams of protein per serving. They range from riffs on fast-food favorites and homey Southern handhelds to fancy French-inspired options. And because they're all from the bulk retailer, you know you won't have to restock your freezer for a while. Just keep in mind that some items on this list may not be available at your local warehouse.