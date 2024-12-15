15 Store-Bought Barbecue Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Depending on where you call home, you may be more familiar with a specific style of American BBQ over another. From Texas to Kansas City, St. Louis, and beyond, different parts of the country love this time honored favorite fare in a variety of ways. But while there's tons of barbecue styles and flavors all over the United States, there are even more regional American barbecue sauces available on grocery store shelves.

If your grocery store is anything like mine, the condiment aisle is chock-full of barbecue sauces. Some brands lean more sweet, others are more acidic — and some sit toward the middle. In terms of cost, most barbecue sauces are affordable, but some require a deeper pocket. Making your choice might revolve around brand or price, but I set out to determine the best store bought sauce I could find.

I purchased sauces from Target and Publix and sampled a couple drops of each in a blind taste test, making lots of notes along the way. Only after ranking all sauces did I discover which ones they were. Of course, along with yummy flavor, I also considered whether or not ingredients stood out in any negative way. While I tasted (and determined) some new favorites, other barbecue sauces surprised me ... and not in a good way.