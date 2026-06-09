How To Make The Crispiest Grilled Cheese With This Simple Bread Step

Although straightforward to make, a grilled cheese rewards the small details. The sandwich shines when the cheese photogenically pulls apart, tethered by two browned, crispy slices of bread. Yet attaining that ideal crispiness — without generating off-putting burnt flavors — can be tricky. So instead, lend the sandwich the ideal crunch by toasting both sides of the bread.

It's a simple step with a big pay-off. First, melt butter in a pan, and then brown the bread slices on a single side. Pull them off of the heat, then use the now-toasted side as the sandwich interior. Add on the slices of cheese and optional further accouterments before returning your assembled sandwich to the pan. During the second round of heating, you'll both melt the cheese and toast the exterior, creating a grilled cheese with several layers of crunch. Pull it out when it's an appetizing golden brown, and serve it with tomato soup or ketchup for dipping; the little step will wondrously upgrade the dish.