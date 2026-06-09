How To Make The Crispiest Grilled Cheese With This Simple Bread Step
Although straightforward to make, a grilled cheese rewards the small details. The sandwich shines when the cheese photogenically pulls apart, tethered by two browned, crispy slices of bread. Yet attaining that ideal crispiness — without generating off-putting burnt flavors — can be tricky. So instead, lend the sandwich the ideal crunch by toasting both sides of the bread.
It's a simple step with a big pay-off. First, melt butter in a pan, and then brown the bread slices on a single side. Pull them off of the heat, then use the now-toasted side as the sandwich interior. Add on the slices of cheese and optional further accouterments before returning your assembled sandwich to the pan. During the second round of heating, you'll both melt the cheese and toast the exterior, creating a grilled cheese with several layers of crunch. Pull it out when it's an appetizing golden brown, and serve it with tomato soup or ketchup for dipping; the little step will wondrously upgrade the dish.
More ways to crisp up your grilled cheese
With the double-sided toasting technique in hand, look for additional textural enhancements. The central doughy vessel makes a difference, so start by picking the best bread for a crispy grilled cheese. Sourdough is a reliable choice, with a subtle tanginess that adds complexity, and a rigid structure that's predisposed to crisping well. You could also employ brioche, creating a contrast of a toasted exterior and fluffy internal dough — just keep in mind this bread variety is easier to burn.
Furthermore, consider spreading some mayo on both the inside and outside of your grilled cheese. The fat enhances crisping, all while the condiment imparts a touch of acidic flavor. Plus, mayo is less likely to burn than butter, by way of a higher smoke point.
Alternatively, you could also consider sprinkling some cheese into the pan right before your sandwich is done cooking. Press down on the sandwich, thereby forming an exterior cheesy crust that adds to the crispy bread. Combined with the double-sided toasting, such techniques will deliver a grilled cheese with maximum crunch.