Which Starbucks Egg Bites Deliver The Most Power-Packed Breakfast?

Starbucks breakfast has long been a go-to for those in need of a quick bite alongside their morning coffee. While you can't go wrong with a Butter Croissant or Baked Apple Croissant (a fan-favorite baked good Starbucks finally added to their permanent menu), some mornings call for something more substantial. Enter Starbucks Egg Bites — a small but satisfying option packed with protein and cooked using the French sous vide method. The most power-packed of the three Egg Bite options — the Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites — delivers 19 grams of protein for two egg bites, followed by the Kale and Mushroom Egg Bites with 15 grams, and the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites with 12 grams of protein.

All three Starbucks Egg Bites get their high protein content from eggs and another semi-secret ingredient — cottage cheese — which boasts 25 grams of protein per cup. The Bacon and Gruyère bites, however, get their extra boost of protein from the Monterey Jack and Gruyère cheese blend and uncured bacon (one strip of bacon having 3.6 grams of protein). Alongside being the highest in protein, the Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites are also the highest in calories (300 calories), followed by the Kale and Mushroom (230 calories), and the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper (170 calories).