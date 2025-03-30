Which Starbucks Egg Bites Deliver The Most Power-Packed Breakfast?
Starbucks breakfast has long been a go-to for those in need of a quick bite alongside their morning coffee. While you can't go wrong with a Butter Croissant or Baked Apple Croissant (a fan-favorite baked good Starbucks finally added to their permanent menu), some mornings call for something more substantial. Enter Starbucks Egg Bites — a small but satisfying option packed with protein and cooked using the French sous vide method. The most power-packed of the three Egg Bite options — the Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites — delivers 19 grams of protein for two egg bites, followed by the Kale and Mushroom Egg Bites with 15 grams, and the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites with 12 grams of protein.
All three Starbucks Egg Bites get their high protein content from eggs and another semi-secret ingredient — cottage cheese — which boasts 25 grams of protein per cup. The Bacon and Gruyère bites, however, get their extra boost of protein from the Monterey Jack and Gruyère cheese blend and uncured bacon (one strip of bacon having 3.6 grams of protein). Alongside being the highest in protein, the Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites are also the highest in calories (300 calories), followed by the Kale and Mushroom (230 calories), and the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper (170 calories).
How to get the most power-packed breakfast at Starbucks
There's something for everyone when it comes to Starbucks breakfast, and there are lots of ways to upgrade your Egg Bites for an extra protein boost. If one order of Bacon and Gruyère bites isn't enough, double up for a total of 38 grams of protein at around $5 to $6 per set, depending on your location. For extra flavor, spice things up with condiments such as sriracha, Truff Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce, or Truff Original Hot Sauce. Want a crispier texture? Ask for the Egg Bites double toasted — this creates a golden-brown, crispy exterior while keeping the inside warm and fluffy.
For an even heartier breakfast, add another protein-packed menu item, such as the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap, which packs 28 grams of protein. Other high-protein picks include the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich with 21 grams. For vegetarian options, try the Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich or the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, each with 21 grams of protein.
Want to recreate your favorites at home? Starbucks-inspired egg bites, such as make-ahead mushroom egg bites can be customized with filling add-ins such as extra cottage cheese, chopped turkey, or even smoked salmon. Just be sure to avoid the most common mistake when cooking egg bites: getting them stuck to the tin.