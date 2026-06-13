5 Classic Fast Food Restaurants That Were Founded In The Midwest

Considered America's first fast-food chain, White Castle opened its doors in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas. The eatery established itself with a focus on small-sized burgers, priced at 5 cents apiece. From the get-go, an emphasis on cleanliness and efficiency made the business stand out — a model that catered to Wichita's then-booming population. White Castle already operated four locations by the end of its first year, before successfully moving into markets like New York City the following decade. Today, the chain operates more than 300 outlets, primarily maintaining a focus in the Midwest.

Throughout its more than century-long history, White Castle continued to innovate culinary commerce. The chain introduced takeout containers in 1927 — a then-rare practice — selling burgers in a bag. It initiated the use of steel spatulas and also developed a unique burger-steaming method. Patties come lined with holes to speed cooking times, with even the square shape designed to optimize grill space. Today, White Castle serves an array of sliders, with offerings like crispy chicken and breaded fish in addition to the original beef version.

All the while, the chain has remained family-owned since 1921. White Castle has refused to franchise, instead fully maintaining in-house leadership. Although it previously experimented with international locations like Shanghai, China, the chain continues to uphold its Midwestern roots.