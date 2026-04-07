Arby's Bought This 1980s Cinnamon Roll Chain In The '90s

Arby's is arguably best known for its meat, but even fast food chains can go on side quests. For instance, did you know the home of the Classic Roast Beef sandwich once bought a cinnamon roll chain in the '90s?

Yes, it's true. While most millennials and Gen Zers probably think of Cinnabon when they envision mall-based pastry outlets, back in the '80s, T.J. Cinnamons was king. Recognizing a golden opportunity, Arby's decided it wanted in on the action and acquired the chain for a cool $9 million in 1996, presumably in the hopes that its sweets could bolster sales during the slow breakfast hours. Hey, to each their own, but we see the vision: After all, not everyone is brave enough to down a meaty Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar at 7 o'clock in the morning (though if you ask us, adding some brisket to a breakfast sandwich is a total game changer).

After the acquisition, Arby's began rolling out bakery counters, and by 1997, you could find them in more than 100 stores. This sweet partnership lasted for more than a decade, and during this golden era, various Arby's offered gooey cinnamon rolls and specialty coffees. Of course, all good things must come to an end, but don't despair; while you won't find the T.J. Cinnamons logo at most modern Arby's locations today, the legacy lives on through the fast food chain's dessert menu. For example, Arby's still serves various turnovers, and it has even rotated in items like a two-piece Peach Cobbler Roll as recently as April 2026.