Arby's Bought This 1980s Cinnamon Roll Chain In The '90s
Arby's is arguably best known for its meat, but even fast food chains can go on side quests. For instance, did you know the home of the Classic Roast Beef sandwich once bought a cinnamon roll chain in the '90s?
Yes, it's true. While most millennials and Gen Zers probably think of Cinnabon when they envision mall-based pastry outlets, back in the '80s, T.J. Cinnamons was king. Recognizing a golden opportunity, Arby's decided it wanted in on the action and acquired the chain for a cool $9 million in 1996, presumably in the hopes that its sweets could bolster sales during the slow breakfast hours. Hey, to each their own, but we see the vision: After all, not everyone is brave enough to down a meaty Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar at 7 o'clock in the morning (though if you ask us, adding some brisket to a breakfast sandwich is a total game changer).
After the acquisition, Arby's began rolling out bakery counters, and by 1997, you could find them in more than 100 stores. This sweet partnership lasted for more than a decade, and during this golden era, various Arby's offered gooey cinnamon rolls and specialty coffees. Of course, all good things must come to an end, but don't despair; while you won't find the T.J. Cinnamons logo at most modern Arby's locations today, the legacy lives on through the fast food chain's dessert menu. For example, Arby's still serves various turnovers, and it has even rotated in items like a two-piece Peach Cobbler Roll as recently as April 2026.
Menu diversification had fueled Arby's long-term success
While the T.J. Cinnamons era eventually faded, Arby's is far from the only fast food chain to test out cinnamon rolls. Rather, it recognized that adapting and diversifying the menu is key to long-term brand success. In fact, that realization is likely why its limited-time offerings have become such a hit. For example, the chain's speciality shakes and gourmet cookies have also been enthusiastically received in the past, and it even once dipped its toe into the booze business.
Beyond tasty dessert offerings, the DNA of those T.J. Cinnamons pastries also lives on in the brand's commitment to seemingly "elevated" fast food. While it's certainly possible to make a bakery-worthy cinnamon roll at home, it just isn't your typical fast food dessert. Similarly, the chain's White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese and the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger also stood out from standard drive-thru fare (though neither is a permanent fixture on the menu — for now, anyway).
All that being said, we'd be remiss not to mention that Arby's evolution wasn't just the result of menu changes, but also of a shift in leadership. As it turns out, the brand's journey from cinnamon rolls to Wagyu beef eventually led it back to its sweet roots in quite an ironic way. To wit: The private equity firm that bought Arby's in 2011, Roark Capital, also owns Cinnabon — aka, the very rival T.J. Cinnamons initially competed with. Hey, you know what they say: If you can't beat them, you eventually join them ... er, literally.