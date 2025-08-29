The Fast Food Chain That Dipped Its Toe In The Booze Business

A solid bag of satisfyingly greasy fast food might be the first call after a night of drinking, but that's typically where the line is drawn when it comes to getting alcohol and your favorite munchies in one go. In November 2021, the popular chain Arby's ventured into the world of spirits with a limited-run promotional event, creating two french fry-flavored vodkas that are no longer available for purchase.

If the concept sounds unappealing, consider the vodka as a potato-based culinary experience. The first spirit, Crinkle Cut Fry Vodka, featured flavors from kosher salt and a touch of sugar for a classic fry-inspired twist. The second variety, Curly Fry Vodka, was the epitome of Arby's brand, infused with the flavors of its popular side — which rank among the best fast food fries on Reddit — including cayenne and paprika.

Each flavorful bottle sold for about $60 and was available in limited quantities through a dedicated website in select states. Due to the limited nature of the promotion, the bottles sold out quickly and are now considered a collectible curiosity.