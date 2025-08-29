The Fast Food Chain That Dipped Its Toe In The Booze Business
A solid bag of satisfyingly greasy fast food might be the first call after a night of drinking, but that's typically where the line is drawn when it comes to getting alcohol and your favorite munchies in one go. In November 2021, the popular chain Arby's ventured into the world of spirits with a limited-run promotional event, creating two french fry-flavored vodkas that are no longer available for purchase.
If the concept sounds unappealing, consider the vodka as a potato-based culinary experience. The first spirit, Crinkle Cut Fry Vodka, featured flavors from kosher salt and a touch of sugar for a classic fry-inspired twist. The second variety, Curly Fry Vodka, was the epitome of Arby's brand, infused with the flavors of its popular side — which rank among the best fast food fries on Reddit — including cayenne and paprika.
Each flavorful bottle sold for about $60 and was available in limited quantities through a dedicated website in select states. Due to the limited nature of the promotion, the bottles sold out quickly and are now considered a collectible curiosity.
More fast food chains that took liquor for a spin
Much like Arby's, other fast-food chains have distilled their signature flavors to create uniquely flavored alcohols. One notable example is KFC's partnership with Dead Man's Fingers to make 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum, a limited-edition spiced rum infused with the Colonel's secret blend of herbs and spices that make KFC's chicken taste so good. However, this rum was only available for a short time in the U.K. While it is no longer being sold by major retailers, you may still be able to find it for purchase on specialty online marketplaces that deal in rare spirits.
In Japan, Krispy Kreme went even further by creating a gin made with leftover donut scraps in partnership with a distillery called Ethical Spirits. This unique liquor, created for Environment Month in June 2023, tasted of donut glaze and citrus notes, making for a truly unique bottle. However, this was a limited-edition product and is no longer being sold by the company.
Another noteworthy creation comes from Dunkin'. The popular chain, known for its wide array of teas and coffees, also produces spiked coffee and tea. The boozy iced coffees come in flavors like original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. Dunkin's spiked teas are available in a variety pack featuring Slightly Sweet, Half & Half (half tea, half lemonade), Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple flavors, offering a fruity, refreshing taste whenever you need a fun beverage. These products are not sold in Dunkin' restaurants but can be found at select grocery and liquor stores in various states