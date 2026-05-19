This Popular Ice Cream Chain Serves Up Tacos, But Only In Texas (And Customers Love Them)

For most Americans, a visit to Dairy Queen is for one thing only: a selection of Blizzard flavors and other frozen treats, like its famous Dilly Bar. Yet Texans have come to expect a completely different experience at the chain. For starters, residents of the Lone Star State receive a distinctive slogan, "That's what I like about Texas," typically adorned on outlet walls and played in jingles. Furthermore, there's even a unique savory food menu on offer — tacos.

Yep, believe it or not, Dairy Queens down South sell an item called Texas T-Brand Tacos. An order contains three crispy hard-shell tacos, filled with lightly spiced ground beef, and garnished with a mix of lettuce, tomato, and cheese. There's even a side of Dairy Queen's own signature taco sauce served alongside.

It's a nostalgic offering, reminiscent of the taco culture of decades past, that's a hit with customers. "They're some of the best tacos in the fast food game," wrote a Facebook reviewer, describing them as "extremely crunchy with a great depth of flavor and fresh veggies." Other corners of the internet agree. "I'd rank Dairy Queen's tacos as the best fast food taco ever," wrote a Redditor. While they may not be the cheapest fast food tacos — an honor that belongs to Jack in the Box — at under $7, they remain a quintessential regional classic.