This Popular Ice Cream Chain Serves Up Tacos, But Only In Texas (And Customers Love Them)
For most Americans, a visit to Dairy Queen is for one thing only: a selection of Blizzard flavors and other frozen treats, like its famous Dilly Bar. Yet Texans have come to expect a completely different experience at the chain. For starters, residents of the Lone Star State receive a distinctive slogan, "That's what I like about Texas," typically adorned on outlet walls and played in jingles. Furthermore, there's even a unique savory food menu on offer — tacos.
Yep, believe it or not, Dairy Queens down South sell an item called Texas T-Brand Tacos. An order contains three crispy hard-shell tacos, filled with lightly spiced ground beef, and garnished with a mix of lettuce, tomato, and cheese. There's even a side of Dairy Queen's own signature taco sauce served alongside.
It's a nostalgic offering, reminiscent of the taco culture of decades past, that's a hit with customers. "They're some of the best tacos in the fast food game," wrote a Facebook reviewer, describing them as "extremely crunchy with a great depth of flavor and fresh veggies." Other corners of the internet agree. "I'd rank Dairy Queen's tacos as the best fast food taco ever," wrote a Redditor. While they may not be the cheapest fast food tacos — an honor that belongs to Jack in the Box — at under $7, they remain a quintessential regional classic.
Texas franchise freedom created a distinct DQ menu
Dairy Queen and the Lone Star State share a strong bond. The originally Illinois-based, and now Minneapolis, Minnesota-based, company has operated in the state since 1947, establishing a flexible franchising model from the get-go. For decades, Texan Dairy Queen locations received a significant level of autonomy, with owners permitted to serve savory items that deviated from the chain's dessert repertoire.
By the 1970s, Texas became the chain's biggest market, with the quickly expanding Whataburger serving as a central competitor. Subsequently, items like fried jalapeños and the hard-shell tacos debuted, catered specifically to local tastes. The original release date of the Dairy Queen taco is difficult to pin down, but the menu item — as well as still-in-circulation foods like the Belt-Buster Burger — already graced Dairy Queen menus by 1973. It's a unique array of products that's distinct to the Texan Dairy Queen experience. Customers come for dinner or simply an à la carte taco bite, then move on to the ice cream afterward, making the chain a convenient one-stop shop.