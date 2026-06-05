6 Best Grocery Store Coleslaws For Your BBQ, According To Customers

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Barbecue season has arrived, which means it's time stock up on delicious dishes for your next get-together. One of the most common attendees at a barbecue is a big bowl of coleslaw, perfect for pairing with grilled meats and other sides, like potato salad. A successful coleslaw boasts a trifecta of core ingredients: Cabbage, carrots, and mayo dressing. Together, all three foods combine to deliver a sweet yet earthy experience, equipped with a strong taste that aligns with the powerful flavor of typical barbecue fare.

But some coleslaws are more equipped for a barbecue than others, especially when it comes to pre-packaged brands at various grocery stores. Not everyone has a mandoline handy for finely chopping cabbage, let alone the extra time it takes to throw the rest of this iconic side together. Fortunately, several ready-made coleslaw options have received heaps of praise from customers online. So which one is the best for your barbecue? As summer approaches, now is the perfect time to get acquainted with the grocery store slaws that customers love.