6 Best Grocery Store Coleslaws For Your BBQ, According To Customers
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Barbecue season has arrived, which means it's time stock up on delicious dishes for your next get-together. One of the most common attendees at a barbecue is a big bowl of coleslaw, perfect for pairing with grilled meats and other sides, like potato salad. A successful coleslaw boasts a trifecta of core ingredients: Cabbage, carrots, and mayo dressing. Together, all three foods combine to deliver a sweet yet earthy experience, equipped with a strong taste that aligns with the powerful flavor of typical barbecue fare.
But some coleslaws are more equipped for a barbecue than others, especially when it comes to pre-packaged brands at various grocery stores. Not everyone has a mandoline handy for finely chopping cabbage, let alone the extra time it takes to throw the rest of this iconic side together. Fortunately, several ready-made coleslaw options have received heaps of praise from customers online. So which one is the best for your barbecue? As summer approaches, now is the perfect time to get acquainted with the grocery store slaws that customers love.
Reser's Cole Slaw
While a number of store-bought coleslaw are exclusive to specific stores, Reser's Cole Slaw is sold in a variety of locations. The tub of slaw comes complete with all the prerequisites: crunchy cabbage and carrot, mixed together with a rich mayo dressing. Reser's is a go-to for many customers, who are happy with how well the two forms of flavor combine and compliment one another. For many, it's the best pre-made coleslaw on the market, and perfect for any number of gatherings.
Additionally, the coleslaw has a very typical taste for a number of purchasers, and the crunchy texture helps elevate it further. There's a sizeable consensus that Reser's avoids any common mistakes with making coleslaw, as the simplicity of its ingredients keeps it from being both too stale and too overzealous in taste. It's a dish meant to complement, and it works well enough to keep customers coming back for more.
Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Homemade Style Cole Slaw
Walmart boasts a staggering number of food items, many of which are perfect for serving up at a barbecue. Its Freshness Guaranteed Homemade Style Cole Slaw is no exception, mixing fresh cabbage and carrots that are aided by the typical mayo dressing of any other brand. But Walmart also adds a notable amount of sugar and vinegar to the mix — but only just enough to amplify the sweetness factor. It doesn't overwhelm, with customers praising it as just the right amount to make the taste stand out. Some have also mentioned the texture, which appears very creamy thanks to the amount of dressing applied.
In fact, that creaminess is what makes the slaw so beloved by customers. One Walmart review claims that it goes well "paired with beans and chicken or a hotdog," giving it clear barbecue bona fides. Another on the same page says it's "creamy without being overly mayonnaise-y," a serviceable meal on its own terms. This extends to how simple it is to serve, unencumbered by a need for full preparation. Since its smooth, rich flavor is so appetizing, even on its own, the Homemade Style Cole Slaw is a simple yet effective addition to a barbecue.
Signature Select Classic Cole Slaw
While some coleslaw maintains simplicity in ingredients, others add just a little bit extra to make the recipe stand out more. For Signature Select, this includes giving its Classic Cole Slaw a few notable tweaks that mark it as quite different from other brands. For one, sugar is listed as the second ingredient, making it sweeter than other renditions. While cabbage, carrot, and mayo are still present, so too are vinegar and onion, adding a sharpness that resonates favorably with customers looking for a more unique version of the classic side.
Reviewers are also satisfied with how creamy it is, noting how well it maintains a notable crunch factor at the same time. Even some whose taste buds mesh with specific styles of slaw are quick to compliment Signature Select's version, with particular favoritism toward how fresh it tastes. Thanks to its sweet kick from the sugar and onions, this would work as a strong, complementary side with barbecue dishes that boast particularly deep, savory flavors.
Signature Select Southern Cole Slaw
Sometimes you need a coleslaw that defies expectations while maintaining the side's core elements. Enter Signature Select's Southern Cole Slaw, a version that comes complete with a more vinegar-focused taste to go with its unique blend of ingredients. Cabbage, mayo, and carrots are joined by sugar and onion, just like the brand's Classic edition. However, it also comes with potato and egg according to the product description, adding an additional layer of flavoring that makes it a standout for many customers.
There's a major emphasis on the Southern Cole Slaw's vinegary taste — it's distinct enough to work not only alongside other dishes, but on them. to other dishes. One Shaws reviewer says they "enjoy adding a tablespoon on top of a sandwich in place of mayonnaise." Another is also satisfied with how the dish includes "A little bit of tang," which makes it a perfect side for any main course that needs such a boost. Some also attest to a pepper taste, which further accentuates the biting flavors in the slaw and makes it a unique addition to a barbecue get-together.
Aldi Coleslaw
Oftentimes, a good barbecue calls for a coleslaw that feels both homemade and professionally made. When it comes to shopping at Aldi, the store's regular coleslaw is more than serviceable. Complete with the expected level of cabbage, carrot, and mayo, this tub of slaw is a simple serving, yet one that exudes a flavor customers say is one of the best around. Not only is it delicious, but some customers even favorably compare it to chain restaurant-style coleslaw, such as KFC's. It's also notable for its more finely chopped ingredients, which give the mayo a more powerful pull and elevate the slaw's overall creaminess.
Customers attest to a massive serving size as well, meaning it can sometimes be difficult to eat the whole thing before it spoils — but that only makes it more appealing for a big barbecue gathering. Regular buyers are extremely satisfied with how it pairs alongside other foods. One Reddit comment describes it as a fantastic topping, "especially for slaw dogs." Others attest to a light sweetness throughout the slaw.
Publix Deli Shredded Coleslaw
The simplicity of a deli-served coleslaw can be the metaphorical cherry on top for a backyard barbecue. That's why Publix Deli Shredded Coleslaw is such an appetizing choice, equipped with all the tasty trappings any coleslaw needs to succeed. While fresh cabbage and carrot are present, Publix provides a unique spin by adding green peppers to the mix. This, in turn, increases the crunch factor while balancing the savory-sweet and earthy flavors.
Online reviewers see Publix's slaw as an unsung gem among the pre-made coleslaws of various grocery stores. The sweetness and creaminess come together thanks to the heavy dressing and use of green peppers, as well as spices like onion powder as part of the overall ingredient list. It makes for a strong tang regulars can't get enough of. Favorable comparisons to restaurants accentuate just how good the Deli Shredded Coleslaw from Publix really is, making it a strong addition to your barbecue gathering.
Methodology
The coleslaws featured on this are all pre-packaged and can be found at supermarkets and grocery stores. I selected them using online customer reviews from several platforms, including retailer websites and social media.
The most important factor considered in the reviews utilized for this list was how well each coleslaw pairs with barbecue food. It was vital to find customer reviews specifically mentioning it as a perfect barbecue side, or in association with foods typically served at barbecues. In addition, general taste and texture was important, especially when it comes to both the sweetness and crunchiness of every featured coleslaw.