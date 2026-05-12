The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In May 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart certainly has a penchant for evolving this year, with several big changes coming to the retailer in 2026, some of which, like the switch to digital shelf tags, have already begun to take place. Other smaller, less noticeable changes will also happen at the shelf level, as Walmart introduces new items each month into its already huge variety of SKUs, which currently number some 150,000. It can be a subtle shift, and if you like staying on top of the retailer's newest groceries, you're going to love our roundup for May.

There's something for everyone this month, ranging from breakfast and snacks to desserts and drinks. Looking to get more protein in your diet? Want something that's easy to grab and eat on the go? Need a quick dinner idea to feed your hungry family? It's all here, and because Walmart offers some of the most competitive pricing around, all of these exciting new items are a great value that won't cost you an arm and a leg (prices may vary by location).