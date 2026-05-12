The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In May 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart certainly has a penchant for evolving this year, with several big changes coming to the retailer in 2026, some of which, like the switch to digital shelf tags, have already begun to take place. Other smaller, less noticeable changes will also happen at the shelf level, as Walmart introduces new items each month into its already huge variety of SKUs, which currently number some 150,000. It can be a subtle shift, and if you like staying on top of the retailer's newest groceries, you're going to love our roundup for May.
There's something for everyone this month, ranging from breakfast and snacks to desserts and drinks. Looking to get more protein in your diet? Want something that's easy to grab and eat on the go? Need a quick dinner idea to feed your hungry family? It's all here, and because Walmart offers some of the most competitive pricing around, all of these exciting new items are a great value that won't cost you an arm and a leg (prices may vary by location).
Start your morning right with protein-packed waffles
Breakfast food doyen Jimmy Dean is helping you get your protein first thing in the morning with its eight-packs of waffles that feature a whopping 20 grams of the macronutrient per two waffles. They come in three flavors — Buttermilk, Blueberry, and Cinnamon — and cost just $5.42 for a box.
Gatorade's new lower-sugar drink is still pretty sa-weet
Sure, Gatorade is great for hydrating, but if you're looking for a low-sugar option, the regular version might not be the best fit for your goals. Enter the Gatorade Lower Sugar Sports Drink in the bright hot-pink Rain Berry flavor, which features just five grams of sugar, as well as zero artificial flavors or colors. You can snag a 12-pack for $7.98.
Upgrade your snack game with BUILT's new sour flavors
Continuing on the protein train, the BUILT Sour Puff Protein Bars are filled with 16 grams of the good stuff, plus they feature a dose of collagen peptides to boost your hair's shine and your nails' toughness. Added to that is the fact that these are just plain fun to eat, like a candy bar, with Pink Lemonade Squeeze and Sweet Peach Punch flavors. Each 4-count box is available for $8.98.
These syrupy oranges make for a refreshing treat
Here's an unexpected but satisfying snack, dessert, or addition to any meal: Great Value Mandarin Oranges in Light Syrup, which come in 29-ounce cans for $3.44. One Walmart reviewer said they have a "surprisingly fresh taste" and "are really good for the price." Enjoy them on their own or served over yogurt or vanilla pudding.
Opopop offers a gourmet movie night essential
For your next movie night, try popping bags of Opopop Microwave Popcorn in the Butter Bliss flavor. This gourmet product, which costs $6.47 for six individually sized bags, has been featured on numerous morning programs and in a variety of publications.
Portable smoothies are great for when you're on the GoGo
Guilty of stealing your kids' applesauce or yogurt pouches? How about something geared toward grown-ups? The GoGo Tropical Fruit Smoothie Pouches, available for $6.97, contain eight grams of protein, no added sugar, and they're shelf-stable, meaning they can hang out in your purse or gym bag for hours without going bad — and they'll be ready when you are.
These Great Value burgers are smashing
When the kids want McDonald's, but you're not in the mood to hit the drive-thru, these Great Value Smashed Burgers come in clutch for dinner. They're just $11.97 for eight patties, and they're meant to be cooked from frozen. Plus, they're unseasoned, so you can add your own desired flavors. Turn them into the next great all-American cheeseburger, or transform them into a classic patty melt.
Treat yourself to an elevated bread experience
Want to do something nice for yourself? Elevate your day with the AK Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread, a soft, pillowy, and versatile loaf that is as good for French toast as it is for making sandwiches. At $3.86, it's an affordable luxury.
These are not just your typical donuts
It seems like a tall order to make Hostess Donettes even better, yet somehow the treat brand has managed it with its Churro Mini Donuts, which retail for $2.68 a bag. And it's not just a flavor thing — it's also a texture upgrade, since they're topped with a cinnamon-sugar blend that gives them a slight crunch.
This unicorn ice cream is one of one
Whether you're hosting a kid's birthday party or a gals' get-together, the Great Value Unicorn Sprinkle Ice Cream, available for $3.87, will bring just the right amount of whimsy to the gathering. The ice cream itself is cake-flavored, and it's embedded with crunchy candy mix-ins.
Feel the power of this mac and cheese
At $2.48 per box, Kraft PowerMac Mac and Cheese is a taste of childhood for some, with the addition of 17 grams of protein per serving. Not only that, but each serving contains six grams of fiber, or nearly a quarter of the recommended daily intake.
These sausages are inspired by a classic soda
Dr Pepper has long been used in pot roast recipes, and now Johnsonville is bringing that deep, caramel-y flavor to its Dr Pepper Pork Sausage Links, which are inspired by the classic soda. For $4.46, you get six plump links, which cook up just as well in the air fryer as they do on the grill.
Stop cheesin' and get the cheesecake
You know what? Go ahead and get the cheesecake. You only live once, after all, and the Freshness Guaranteed Cookie Variety Cheesecake Slices offer up three different individual slices in cookies and cream, sugar cookie, and cookie dough flavors, so you have options — and for just $5.64 per pack.
Mixers for days (and nights)
Get your party hat ready, because bettergoods is coming in hot with its three simple syrup flavors. Available for $3.84 a bottle, these versatile flavorings come in standard Simple Syrup, Sweetened Lime, and Lavender, and they can be used in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails and mocktails, as well as coffee drinks.