These Are The Absolute Best Days To Shop At Publix
Supermarket chain Publix has many devoted fans, just like other popular grocery companies whose customers consider them better than other stores. These shoppers are loyal for reasons such as its good customer service, buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals, and famously delicious fried chicken and made-to-order subs. Customers flock to the more than 1,400 locations in the southeastern U.S., with the biggest number by far in Florida, the state that's also home to the most Aldis. But even for Publix superfans, not all shopping days are created equal. Mid-week — specifically Wednesday and Thursday — is the sweet spot.
Weekends are out because they're notoriously hectic as shoppers stock up for the week ahead. In addition to the crowds and longer lines, popular items often sell out faster. More importantly, the chain's weekly deals go into effect on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on your location. Publix posts these on its app at around midnight, so the best opportunity to take advantage of them, when most of the sale stock is still on the shelves, is that same day. It's also potentially possible to still get the previous week's deals if you shop early in the new cycle.
Maximize Publix deals through smart scheduling and digital tools
There's another timing tip even if you're going to Publix on a Wednesday or Thursday to get the best new deals. Avoid lunchtime or after-work hours in the afternoon, when grocery stores also tend to get busy. Heading there in the morning, if possible, is ideal, so you're among the first to see new sale items and get your pick before those later crowds go through them. However, if you have to shop on the weekend, avoid Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings, when stores are most hectic.
Another way to find out what the week's deals will be, without having to wait for midnight on the day they go into effect, is by signing up for Club Publix. Club members get an early look, the day before, at what the deals will be. If there isn't anything that's a definite must-get, shoppers can find out ahead of time that they can put off going to the store for a day or two if it would be easier not to shop on Wednesday or Thursday that week.
Publix, which is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., offers other ways for shoppers to save, no matter when they go. These include digital coupons exclusively for Club members, and allowing coupon stacking. That means the store will accept both a Publix coupon and a manufacturer's or competitor's coupon on an item at the same time.