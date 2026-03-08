These Are The Absolute Best Days To Shop At Publix

There's another timing tip even if you're going to Publix on a Wednesday or Thursday to get the best new deals. Avoid lunchtime or after-work hours in the afternoon, when grocery stores also tend to get busy. Heading there in the morning, if possible, is ideal, so you're among the first to see new sale items and get your pick before those later crowds go through them. However, if you have to shop on the weekend, avoid Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings, when stores are most hectic.

Another way to find out what the week's deals will be, without having to wait for midnight on the day they go into effect, is by signing up for Club Publix. Club members get an early look, the day before, at what the deals will be. If there isn't anything that's a definite must-get, shoppers can find out ahead of time that they can put off going to the store for a day or two if it would be easier not to shop on Wednesday or Thursday that week.

Publix, which is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., offers other ways for shoppers to save, no matter when they go. These include digital coupons exclusively for Club members, and allowing coupon stacking. That means the store will accept both a Publix coupon and a manufacturer's or competitor's coupon on an item at the same time.